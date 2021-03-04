Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Launch Price Rs 66k – Rs 1k More Than H Gear

Platina is the first 110 cc commuter motorcycle in India to get ABS

In a move that could make rivals sit up and take notice, Bajaj has launched its popular Platina 110 motorcycle with ABS. This will be a segment-first feature that could attract customers looking for improved safety.

As per rules, ABS is mandatory only for two-wheelers above 125cc. For below 125cc motorcycles, it is mandatory to have combined breaking system (CBS). Platina 110 current model has CBS. It has 240mm disc at the front and 110 mm drum brake at the rear with CBS. The ABS variant will have single-channel ABS integrated with the front disc brake.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS other updates

To ensure that the ABS variant does not become too pricey, Bajaj has downgraded some of the features available with current model (Platina H-gear). For example, the semi-digital instrument console has been replaced with a completely analogue unit. Platina 110 ABS has analogue speedometer and odometer unit on the left, which also displays the ABS icon. On the right, there is analogue fuel gauge along with other standard indictors.

In comparison, the semi-digital instrument console on-board Platina 110 H-gear model has features such as trip meter, gear shift indicator, low battery indicator and clock. Another cost cutting measure is a standard sticker that replaces the 3D ‘Platina’ logo on the fuel tank.

To create a distinct identity for Platina 110 ABS variant, Bajaj has introduced some visual updates. Key among them is white coloured alloy wheels. It is to note that other Bajaj motorcycles such as the premium Pulsar RS and NS range have this type of styling. In other updates, turn indicators have been replaced with sleeker units and there is ‘ABS’ branding in gold shade.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS engine

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS will continue using the 115.45 cc, single cylinder, electronic injection engine that is capable of generating 8.6 PS of max power at 7000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Suspension system will also be the same as earlier; telescopic units at the front and Nitrox gas canister based rear suspension. Bajaj Platina 110 ABS will continue to offer superior comfort to users, which has been one of its primary USPs.

Bajaj introducing a premium safety feature in its 110 cc monocycle is commendable. However, it remains to be seen if the strategy translates into sale volumes. Platina 110 ABS is priced at Rs 65,926 while the current model H Gear retails at a starting price of Rs 64,685 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Price is an important factor in this segment, so not all customers may be willing to pay a higher price.

Mr Sarang Kanade, President – Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios. We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains & roads of the country would take cognizance of the need to keep themselves & their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology. The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors.”