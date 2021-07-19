Bajaj Platina 110 New Colours Like Pulsar Dagger Edition – First Look

Rise in input cost has forced most two-wheeler manufacturers to increase prices across the range

Bajaj Auto has hiked prices of most of its motorcycles in July. Among the few exceptions is Dominar 250, which has become cheaper by Rs 16,800. Most other brands like CT, Platina, Pulsar, Avenger and Dominar 400 have become costlier.

Bajaj CT100, Platina 100 new prices

With the latest round of price revision, Bajaj CT 100 KS facelift has become costlier by Rs 3,904. It is now available at Rs 52,960. In comparison, Platina 100 ES variant will cost Rs 1,800 more. Updated price is Rs 56,608. To provide some relief to customers with limited budget, Bajaj has not increased prices of base versions CT 100 KS and Platina 100 KS.

Both CT100 and Platina 100 are among the popular commuter motorcycles in the country. They are also exported to international markets in Africa, Latin America and South East Asia. Both share the same engine, a 102cc air cooled motor that is capable of generating 7.9 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ES updates

Platina 110 ES gets multiple updates for model year 2022. There are now six new colour options, three each for drum and disc variants. Customers choosing drum variant get colour options of Ebony Black with Red, Ebony Black with Blue and Cocktail Wine Red with Orange. All these variants have black wheels. Rim stripes on the wheels match the colour theme of the bike. The matte blue colour scheme is similar to Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video, credit to The Bengal Rider.

In case of Platina 110 ES disc variant, colour options are Volcanic Matte Red, Charcoal Black and Satin Beach Blue. All these variants have white coloured alloy wheels. Another key update is knuckle guards, which is available for both drum and disc variants.

Specs

Engine is the same as earlier, a 115.45 cc, electronic injection, single cylinder motor that makes 8.5 hp at 7000 rpm and 9.81 Nm at 5000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Platina 110 has top speed of 90 kmph.

Platina 110 ES utilizes a tubular single down tube with lower cradle frame. Suspension system comprises standard telescopic forks at the front with 135 mm of travel and nitrox canister based rear suspension. The bike has 130 mm drum / 240 mm disc brake at the front and 110 mm drum brake with CBS at the rear.

The disc variant is 3 kg heavier than drum variant that weighs 119 kg. Platina 110 can carry eleven litres of fuel. 2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ES drum and disc variants are priced at Rs 63,245 and Rs 67,123, respectively.