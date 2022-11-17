Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition Vs Std Variant – Walkaround

Other than its stickers, Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition doesn’t bring anything new to the table

Royal Enfield motorcycles have stood the test of time. It has a timeless design that has aged gracefully. Conversely, one can say that it has stayed relevant today as there were not many choices around back in the day.

What if we told you that the Pulsar design that we see and adore today, was conceived in 2008? I personally own a 2010 model that has a similar design as the one sold today. Over 14 years. That’s how long Pulsar design has been around. Bajaj is set to update its Pulsar lineup and test mules are taking rounds time and time again.

In the meantime, to keep sales on the boil, Bajaj has launched Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition in India. Speaking of sales, Pulsars collectively sold 1,13,870 units in October 2022. Most of the numbers are likely from smaller capacity Pulsars. So, it is important to keep them fresh.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition Launched

Bajaj has completely overhauled the design of Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition. Bought it? Pfft. There’s not a single thing that is changed from the regular model except for stickers. When parked side by side, the regular model and Carbon Fibre Edition model differ only in their graphics. Take a look at Biker Prakash Chaudhary’s video below.

Bajaj is offering a belly pan with a single-piece seat variant of Carbon Fibre Edition as well. Regular model gets a belly pan only with a split seat option. It enhances the bike’s appeal and makes it look a lot more muscular. Both Pulsar 125s still get halogen headlights and turn indicators while taillights are LEDs. They both get the same tank guard too.

Owing to its name, Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition gets carbon fibre stickers on various places around the motorcycle. Mainly on the front fender, something that Pulsar 150 also gets, fuel tank, side body panels, tank extensions, headlight cowl, near rear subframe and more. Fuel tank now gets slightly different graphics than the regular Pulsar 125.

Price & Specs

Bajaj is offering Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition in three different colour schemes. One is silver, which is revealed in the video. Other two are Blue and Red. Carbon Fibre Edition is available in both single-piece seat options and split-seat options. Former is priced at Rs. 89,254 and the latter is priced at Rs. 91,642 (prices ex-sh).

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition remains identical mechanically. It is powered by a 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.64 bhp of power at 8,500 RPM and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This engine is air-cooled and can deliver around 50 to 60 km/l.