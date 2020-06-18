Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 launch price Rs 79,091 (disc version)

Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar 125 BS6 line is the most powerful choice in India’s 125cc commuter motorcycle category

After numerous spottings at dealerships across the country, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 model has been launched at a starting price of Rs 79,091 ex-showroom (for the disc variant). Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar 125 BS6 range is the most powerful 125cc ‘commuter motorcycle’ choice on the Indian market and the new Split Seat version further increases its desirability. The motorcycle comes in three colour choices: Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black/Silver and Black/Red. Similar paint themes are offered in other Bajaj Pulsar models such as 150 and 180.

In the 125cc category, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 boasts of some unique features in addition to class-leading output. The list includes clip-on handlebars, ‘wolf-eyed’ headlamps, twin-LED tail lamps, semi-digital instrument console, 3D model badging, engine cowl, Anti-Skid Braking (Bajaj’s version of CBS or Combi-braking System), 31mm front forks, gas-charged rear suspension, split grab handles and of course, split seats. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 range is arguably the best-looking 125cc commuter on the market today. It is worth noting that KTM India’s 125 Duke and RC125 do not come in this category.

Sarang Kanade, President of Bajaj Auto, stated that the Pulsar 125 range instantly became a success in India during its launch in August, last year. It is one of the most demanded choices in the entire Pulsar series of sports commuters and has crossed a sales milestone of one lakh units within six months from its introduction. Bajaj Auto hopes that the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 will “re-ignite customer interests” amid the testing times brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.

Powering the BS6-compliant Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat is a 124.4cc air-cooled single-cylinder DTS-i engine. It is equipped with an FI system and churns out 11.6bhp @ 8,500rpm and 10.8Nm @ 6,500rpm while mated to a 5-speed transmission. The engine also features a counter-balancer and employs a traditional kick-starter alongside self-start.

In comparison, the previous BS4 model — sales of which were limited to select cities — made 12bhp @ 8,500rpm and 11Nm @ 6,500rpm. Clearly, there has been a mild drop in output. This may not reflect in regular riding conditions.

The 125cc sports commuter rides on 17-inch wheels shod with respective 80/100- and 100/90-section tyres at the front and back. Braking duties are carried out by a 240mm disc brake and a 130mm drum unit. Kerb weight and fuel tank capacity stand at 142kg and 11.5 litres, respectively.