Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum Brake Priced Rs 7k Cheaper Than Disc

Save for the front drum brake with CBS, there are no other changes

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat is now also available in a new entry level variant with front drum brake. This has brought the entry price point of the Pulsar Split Seat to INR 73,274 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The move seems to be aimed at drawing more prospective customers to the Bajaj outlets this festive season.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat distinguishes itself from the regular Neon variant by means of, you guessed it, a split seat. The variant also receives a belly plan, split grab rails and contrast red or silver accents on a black base.

The new entry level drum brake variant manages to undercut the disc brake variant by almost INR 7k, making it much more accessible to prospective customers on a budget. However, if the availability of the Pulsar 125 Neon drum brake variant is anything to go by, good luck finding a Split Seat 125 drum variant in stock at showrooms.

At this point, we think the new variant with a tempting price tag is purely a bait which will increase the footfall at the outlets so that the sales executives can upsell the disc brake variant. We will change our mind if one could actually spot a drum brake-equipped Pulsar in flesh. Below is a first look video, credit to Youtube channel The Bikers Diary.

Specifications at a glance

Save for the replacement of front disc with a drum, there are no other changes to the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat base variant. Needless to say, it is equipped with the mandatory CBS (Combi-Braking).

To recap, the commuter motorcycle is powered by a 124.4 cc air-cooled motor which is good for 11.8 hp and 10.8 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a 5-speed unit. Most of the other mechanical bits are shared with the 150 cc variant.

The bike employs traditional telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, 17-inch alloy wheels, 80/100 x 17 front and 100/90 x 17 rear tubeless tyres and a 11.5 liter fuel tank.

Rivals

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat rivals the Hero Glamour and Honds SP125. The new drum variant puts the Pulsar right in the sweet spot, at least for the marketing purposes. In a related news, Hero Motocorp recently introduced a special edition variant of the Glamour named the Blaze which offers front disc brake and a USB charger at INR 72,200 (Ex-showroom). With Yamaha, Suzuki and TVS deciding to leave the 125 cc commuter segment alone, it is a three-way battle now.