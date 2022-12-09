Bajaj Pulsar 150 Discontinued – Replaced By New P150

Pulsar 150’s successor P150 has already been launched, which will continue to rival the likes of Honda Unicorn, Yamaha FZ 15, TVS Apache 160 and Gixxer 155

Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180 have played a key role in establishing Bajaj Auto as a leading player in motorcycle segment. The bikes are preferred for their sporty profile and powerful performance. Pulsar range has been expanded over the years and it continues to be the primary contributor to overall sales.

After an exciting journey of more than two decades, Bajaj has taken the decision to discontinue Pulsar 150. It was inevitable, as Bajaj had launched the successor Pulsar P150 in November 2022. Pulsar 150 discontinuation is part of Bajaj’s ongoing initiative to revamp its Pulsar range. As part of that plan, Pulsar 180 was discontinued in August 2022, whereas Pulsar 220 production was stopped in 2021.

Pulsar 150 evolution

While Bajaj had once dominated the scooter segment in 1980s and 90s, the market transformed rapidly with availability of affordable 100cc commuter bikes. These were faster, more agile and offered higher fuel efficiency. Such developments prompted Bajaj to step-up focus on motorcycles, which eventually resulted in launch of Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180. The Pulsar twins got the attention of enthusiasts with their superior look and feel and peppy performance.

Over the years, a number of changes and generational updates have been introduced for Pulsar 150. The first-gen Pulsar 150 used to generate 12 bhp of max power and was mated to a 5-speed gearbox. A big update for the bike was DTS-i Digital Twin Spark Ignition technology in 2003. It boosted overall performance and also improved fuel efficiency.

Another feature that made Pulsar 150 popular was Nitrox rear suspension, which was probably a best-in-segment feature at that time. It ensured smoother rides and was especially useful in tackling rough patches on the streets.

In its current form, Pulsar 150 churns out 14 PS of max power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque. The bike has a dominating street presence, with features such as wolf-eyed headlamp, carbon fibre accents and dagger-edged graphics. Pulsar 150 runs on 17-inch wheels at both ends and comes with 260mm ventilated front disc, integrated with ABS.

Pulsar P150 features

While legends are difficult to replace, the successor Pulsar P150 has a lot more to offer. Design has been completely overhauled to achieve a sharper, sportier profile. Some of the key highlights include sleek headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, slim waistline, underbelly exhaust and crystalline LED tail lamp. The bike is available in a range of exciting single-tone and dual-tone colour options.

Power-to-weight ratio is higher now, as the bike weighs 10 kg less than the outgoing model. The all-new refined engine onboard Pulsar P150 generates 14.5 PS and 13.5 Nm. Improvements have also been made across torque availability, gear shift smoothness and reduction in noise and vibrations. Users can expect better ride quality, as Pulsar P150 has advanced monoshock rear suspension. All these updates have prepared P150 to take on the baton from Pulsar 150.