Bajaj Pulsar 180 Blue Colour Launch Soon – Detailed First Look

Bajaj dominates 150-200cc segment and Pulsar 180 is one of its bestsellers

Known for its powerful performance, Bajaj Pulsar 180 2021 model gets new colour option of Blue. The bike also gets sporty graphics to enhance its overall look and feel. Current model of Pulsar 180 is available in only Black Red colour option. Bajaj has also added new colour to Pulsar 150.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 new colour and features

Bajaj has chosen a dark matte blue shade for 2021 Pulsar 180, which enriches its dominating character. For a sportier appeal, the bike gets new dual-tone black and white graphics. These can be seen on the headlamp cowl, engine cowl, fuel tank, side panels and rear tail section. The new graphics looks much better as compared to the graphics on the existing Black Red variant.

Another cosmetic update is glossy sticker on the front mudguard. In line with the overall theme, the bike also gets white colour alloy wheel decals. For a more intense look, the exhaust heat shield has been blacked out. The exhaust heat shield comes in chrome finish on existing Pulsar 180. All these changes have helped enhance the motorcycle’s road presence.

Features that are same as earlier include the stylish LED tail lamp, semi-digital instrument cluster, sporty split seats, upswept exhaust, split rear grab rails and sleek tail lamps.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 engine

Powering 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is the same engine as earlier. The 178.6 cc, air cooled, DTS-i Fi unit is capable of generating 17.02 PS of max power @ 8500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. This is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. As per user reviews, Pulsar 180 has fuel efficiency of around 40-45 kmpl.

Most other mechanical parts are also the same as earlier. The bike has telescopic front suspension with anti-friction brush and Nitrox rear shock absorber with 5-way adjustability. Pulsar 180 has disc brakes at both ends (280 mm front and 230 mm rear), integrated with single channel ABS.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 price

With the updates, 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is expected to become pricier. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). 2021 Pulsar 180 will continue to rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 180, Honda Hornet 2.0 and Hero Xtreme 160R.

2021 marks a new innings for Pulsar 180, as it was reintroduced earlier this year in February. As may be recalled, Bajaj had discontinued Pulsar 180 in 2019 and replaced it with 180F. The new model is around 7k cheaper than Pulsar 180F.

In the future, Bajaj will be expanding the Pulsar range with Pulsar NS250 and RS250. These will share their engine and platform with KTM 250 Duke.