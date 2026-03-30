Bajaj Pulsar 180 Is Back For MY26 – Units Reach Showrooms Before Launch

One of Bajaj Auto’s most celebrated motorcycle lineup is its Classic Pulsar range. It has been critical for the brand’s growth to become the global juggernaut that it is today. Currently, Classic Pulsar lineup in India consists of Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 220F. However, there used to be more, like Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 200.

One of these bygones is making a comeback in 2026 to the Indian market. We’re talking about the Classic Pulsar 180, which is set to launch in India again. In typical Bajaj fashion, units are reaching showrooms ahead of a formal launch as well. Let’s take a closer look.

Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2026, Pulsar 180 has made a comeback in its standard street naked avatar without the semi-fairing. Units have reached showrooms and we can see a walkaround by surajbajajexpert. In the video, we can see the new Pulsar 180 in its latest Classic Pulsar avatar which we saw with 2026 Pulsar 125 and 2026 Pulsar 150.

The base colour with this unit is Black, contrasted by Red and Grey shades on fuel tank, side body panels and tail panels. We can see a “180” badging on tail section too. There may be variants of 2026 Pulsar 180 and the one we see in the video has a single-piece seat and rear disc brakes, without navigation in the fully-digital cluster.

There could be a top-variant with a split seat and a more feature-loaded instrument cluster with a turn-by-turn navigation as well. LED headlights and LED turn indicators are similar to the recent Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 125. We can see a carbon fibre pattern on front fenders too. The most notable change with Pulsar 180 is its exhaust.

For 2026, Bajaj is giving Pulsar 180 a chunkier exhaust in Black shade that only Pulsar 220F currently has. This exhaust system used to be on offer with Classic Pulsar 200 as well. Clip-on handlebars, illuminated switchgear, 17-inch alloy wheels and other attributes can be seen on this motorcycle too. Official specs of this new engine and official prices are not yet revealed.

Why, though?

There was a time when Bajaj only had two Classic Pulsars on sale in India – Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150. The third Classic Pulsar was Pulsar 220F and it was brought back from the dead in 2023, owing to sheer public demand. The same could be the reason with 2026 Pulsar 180 revival project at Bajaj’s stables. Also, Bajaj currently does not have a 180cc offering, something TVS and Honda and currently offering.

Pulsar 180 has had quite a journey in India too. The naked Pulsar 180 was first discontinued in 2019, replaced by a semi-faired Pulsar 180F. Standard naked Pulsar 180 replaced Pulsar 180F in 2021 and it was completely discontinued in 2022, owing to reduced demand and making space for newer Pulsar models. Official launch is expected to happen soon.









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