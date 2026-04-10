Bajaj Pulsar 180 Launch Price Rs 1.22 L – Apache 180, Hornet 2.0 Rival

This marks the third life of the Pulsar 180, which was discontinued twice earlier, in 2019 and 2022

Bajaj has expanded the classic Pulsar range by bringing back the Pulsar 180. The bike has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh (Ex-sh). Pulsar 180 was originally launched in 2001 along with the Pulsar 150. The duo is widely credited with popularizing the performance-commuter segment in India. Let’s check out the details of the all-new Pulsar 180.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 – Engine specs

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 180 is a 178.61 cc, single cylinder DTSi, air cooled engine. It generates 17 PS and 15 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The numbers are largely the same as that of the 2022 model. There is only a slight difference in torque, which is 0.8 Nm higher than the discontinued model.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 will primarily rival TVS Apache RTR 180. The latter is equipped with a 177.4 cc, oil cooled engine. In Sport mode, the RTR 180 generates 17.02 PS and 15.5 Nm. The numbers drop to 14.45 PS and 14.2 Nm in Urban and Rain modes. As is evident, performance numbers are largely the same for Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180. Honda Hornet 2.0 has similar numbers at 17 PS and 15.7 Nm.

Design and features

Like the previous version, the 2026 Pulsar 180 is offered in a classic naked streetfighter body style. Key features include LED headlight, compact visor, wide handlebar, curvy 15L fuel tank, a single piece seat, split grab rails and an upswept exhaust. Bajaj is offering five colour options for the new Pulsar 180 – Black Gold, Black Blue, Black Grey, Black Red and White. The bike has sporty graphics and rim stripes, which work to enhance its road presence.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 90/90 front and 120/80 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises 280 mm and 230 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively. The bike has ABS for enhanced safety. Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shock absorbers.

Pulsar 180 has 165 mm of ground clearance and a wheelbase of 1,340 mm. Kerb weight of Pulsar 180 is 156 kg. The bike can carry 15 litres of fuel. Tech kit includes a fully digital reverse monochrome LCD speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity. A Type-A USB charging port has been provided for added convenience.

Pricing

Available in a single variant, the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is priced at Rs 1,22,490. This makes the Pulsar 180 the most affordable in its class. For context, the primary rival TVS Apache RTR 180 is available at a starting price of Rs 1,25,590. Honda Hornet 2.0 has a price tag of Rs 1,47,849.

Now that the Pulsar 180 has been relaunched, buyers have the option to upgrade from the Pulsar 150 in the classic range. The latter is available at a starting price of Rs 1.13 lakh. That means an upgrade cost of around Rs 9,000. By choosing the Pulsar 180 over the Pulsar 150, buyers will get performance gains of 3 PS and 1.75 Nm. In terms of features, there is no major difference between the Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 150.















