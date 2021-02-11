Bajaj Pulsar 180 To Be Relaunched At Rs 1.05 L – Rs 9k Cheaper Than 180F

With launch details still under wraps, we expect the new naked Pulsar 180 to be similar to its discontinued predecessor

Bajaj Auto is planning to reintroduce Pulsar 180 in its naked iteration. The naked sporty commuter was discontinued and was replaced by the semi-faired version of Pulsar 180F. Pulsar 180, along with Pulsar 150, was the first derivative of Bajaj’s Pulsar range of sport commuter motorcycles when launched in the early years of this century.

The naked version of Pulsar 180, in its last form, was very similar to its 150cc sibling in its looks. The only notable difference being a more upright tail section and two separate grab rails for the pillion in the former. The new Pulsar 180 is expected to carry forward the same design with minute changes.

Design & Features

This means the new Pulsar will likely receive a front end which boasts of a halogen headlight with twin DRLs, a tinted front visor, a bikini fairing, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an engine cowl and a sporty pillion grab rail.

In its new avatar, Pulsar 180 might be available with new colour schemes and subtle cosmetic updates. In terms of features, it will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer and digital readouts for speedometer, odometer, etc.

Mechanical Specs

Mechanically, it will be the same bike as Pulsar 180F. It will be powered by the same BS6 compliant 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 16.6 bhp and 14.52 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed sequential gearbox. It will share the same underpinnings as its semi-faired sibling which will be suspended on telescopic forks at front and gas-charged shock absorber springs at rear.

Braking duties will be handled by single disc brake in the front, assisted by a single-channel ABS. Top variant will get disc brake at rear as well. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped around by tubeless tyres of 90/90 and 120/80 profiles at front and rear respectively.

Upon its launch, Pulsar 180 naked will rival the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0 and TVS Apache RTR 160. Reports suggest that it will be pegged at a price tag of Rs 1,05,216 (ex-showroom) for the base variant. This will make it sit just above the top of the line Pulsar 150, and below the Pulsar 160NS. Below is the detailed price list of Pulsar motorcycles.

Currently, Bajaj retails seven iterations of Pulsar depending on its engine configurations- Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar 220F. While the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding this development, we expect to hear about the upcoming roadster sooner rather than later.

Pulsar NS250

It was previously reported that Bajaj is looking to expand its Pulsar range of bikes by introducing a Pulsar NS250 based on the urban tourer Dominar 250. It will be powered by the same 248.8cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which also performs its duty on KTM 250 Duke, 250 Adventure along with Dominar 250.

