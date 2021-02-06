Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS Modified Into Modern Retro Cafe Racer

This modified Pulsar 200 NS gives an impression of being a fighter jet on wheels

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is undoubtedly one the most one of the better looking bikes in its class. The naked streetfighter is definitely one of the strongest performers in the 200cc category with a powerful engine as well as features that enhance the riding experience. It is also a fan favourite when it comes to aftermarket customisation.

An aggressive front end complemented by a muscular fuel tank and sharp extensions make it a hot favourite in the aftermarket industry. While there have been cases previously where a Pulsar 200NS has been modified into something tasteful, the latest example of a customised NS200 will surely blow everyone’s minds.

Updated Design

Hyderabad based IRONic has his stock Pulsar NS200 modified into a modern retro cafe racer. It is clearly evident that IRONic has put in a lot of effort and time to get this bike customised.

In his own words, the project took a total of two and half years to complete, however, majority of the work was carried after the country went into a complete lockdown in March last year after the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

At first glance, the bike seems to have taken inspiration from a fighter jet streamlined front fairing which seamlessly integrates a small, circular headlamp. Fairing of the front end smoothly meets the sculpted fuel tank.

Tons of chrome has been used for the front fairing, front forks, rear seat cowl, exhaust pipe and underbelly casing for the radiator engine. The images suggest that wheelbase of the bike might also have been increased by tweaking the front suspension unit slightly in order to compensate for the lowered front end of the bike.

Another notable highlight is the wheel covers in a stunning dark maroon colour which pays homage to a 1947 Cadillac built and restored by IRONic’s father. The designer has given attention to little details, for starters, winged heel guards on the footpegs, a custom-made side stand, drilled out sprocket cover, a small taillight, an analogue speedometer and lastly an analogue fuel indicator neatly tucked in to the end of the fuel tank.

Mechanical Configurations

Mechanically, improvements have been made to its powertrain with the addition of a pod filter on the intake. Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199.5cc BS6 compliant single-cylinder engine which develops a power of 24.13 bhp and 18.5 Nm of peak torque. This unit is offered with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension setup consists of telescopic forks at front and a preload adjustable mono-shock at rear.

Stopping power comes from Bybre calipers along with a 280mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc brake assisted by dual-channel ABS. It rivals the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

1 of 7

SOURCE