Bajaj Pulsar 200 RS Modified To Look Like Ducati For Rs 1 Lakh

Ducati’s flagship superbike Panigale V4 2021 BS6 model was launched last year in June at a starting price of Rs 23.50 lakh

While Panigale V4 easily makes it to the wish list of most biking enthusiasts, its high pricing remains a challenge. Panigale V4S variant is even costlier at more than Rs 28 lakh. As an alternative, a bike modifier has come up with a mini version of Ducati Panigale V4. Based on Bajaj Pulsar RS200, the mini Ducati gets a range of visual and functional updates.

Bajaj Pulsar 200 RS Modified Ducati

A significant percentage of stock fairing has been replaced with customized panels. Some key features include dual headlamps, blacked-out windscreen, underbelly exhaust and rising tail section. For a true track-ready profile, various parts have been removed such as rear-view mirrors, rear tyre hugger and tail section.

Some components have been retained in their original form such as fuel tank. Visually, the modified bike closely resembles the Panigale V4. Things like front fender, headlamp cowl, side panels and seat design are quite similar to that of Panigale V4. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below by V3 Valtor.

Graphics used on the modified Bajaj Pulsar 200 RS are more pronounced, as compared to the stock Panigale V4. For example, ‘Panigale’ in bold lettering covers a large section of the fuel tank and side panels. It is done in a light grey shade, which creates an exciting contrast against the blue-black core theme.

Just below is ‘V4’ lettering in black shade. ‘Ducati’ lettering in bold can be seen towards the lower section of side fairing. While Panigale V4 is offered in dual-tone colour option of red-black, modified RS200 mini Ducati gets a blue-black colour theme. This actually looks better than the original version.

Modified RS200 has an aggressive riding stance with low-set, pulled-back handlebar and rearset foot pegs. It gets special racing tyres for optimal grip and minimal resistance. They are wider as compared to stock tyres offered with RS200. These updates highlight the bike’s capabilities in a track environment. Practically, it may be hard to manoeuvre in heavy traffic conditions.

RS200 mini Ducati functional updates

While stock Bajaj Pulsar 200 RS has standard telescopic forks at front, modified mini Ducati gets a pressurized cartridge damping system. Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with Ohlins NPX 25/30 electronically controlled pressurized front forks. It is not certain if modified RS200 uses the same unit or another brand. At the rear, the bike has single-sided swingarm suspension. Braking system is the same as that used with stock RS200. While front has 300mm disc, rear wheels have a 230mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

There are unlikely to be any changes to the engine. Modified RS200 mini Ducati uses the stock 199.5 cc motor that generates 24.5 ps of max power at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. In comparison, Panigale V4 is powered by a 1,103cc engine that makes 218 ps and 123.6 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick shifter.