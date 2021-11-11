Bajaj Pulsar 220cc Discontinued – Production Ends At Plant

Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been discontinued from the lineup which has been replaced by the new Pulsar 250- N250 and F250

Pulsar 220F was the first motorcycle to give Indian riders a feel of a sports bike at an affordable price. The semi-faired motorcycle has been a very strong seller ever since it was first launched in 2007. In September this year, Bajaj sold a total of 4,108 units of Pulsar 220F. It is offered in a single variant and is currently priced at Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar 220cc Discontinued

Bajaj Auto has pulled the plug on the iconic Pulsar 220F which has served as the flagship Pulsar model in the lineup for almost fifteen years. It will be replaced by the new Pulsar 250 twins- N250 and F250 which were launched a couple of weeks ago.

As per a report, Bajaj has stopped production of 220F and the last batch of the sports commuter is on sale across showrooms. Since the launch of the new quarter-litre Pulsars, there have been questions regarding the future of Pulsar 220F. The recent development puts a full stop on what will be remembered as a glorious period of motorcycling.

Pulsar 220F Specs

Powered by a 220cc, air/oil-cooled, 2-valve, single-cylinder engine, Pulsar 220F produced an output of 20.1 bhp at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. This motor was linked with a 5-speed gearbox and returned a fuel efficiency figure of around 40 kmpl. Performance was very impressive for city commutes and more than adequate for long-distance touring.

The motorcycle sits on conventional telescopic forks up front and five-step adjustable, Nitrox shock absorbers at rear. Anchorage is provided by disc brakes at both ends and aided by a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, it offers a semi-digital instrument console that displays a wide range of information, a twin-beam projector headlight with LED DRLs and backlit switchgear.

Pulsar 250 Specs

The 220F is being replaced by more powerful siblings- Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. The former is a street naked bike while the latter is a semi-faired sports bike. Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings and running gear which are completely different from the outgoing 220F.

The bikes are built on a new tubular chassis which is lighter than the older one and is suspended on 37mm telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock with Nitrox at rear. Braking hardware comprises a 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm rotor at rear with calipers from Grimeca. The new quarter-litre Pulsars roll on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Powering the new Pulsar 250 is a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with fuel injection technology that pushes out 24.1 bhp at 8,750rpm and 21.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor is coupled with a five-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist and slipper clutch function.

