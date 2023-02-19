Bajaj Pulsar 220F Launch Price Leaks – Rs 1.39 Lakh, WB Dealer

The same 220 cc single-cylinder engine will be carried over, making 20.9 bhp of power and 18.5 Nm of torque and is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox

A few months after the launch of Pulsar F250, Bajaj Pulsar 220F was silently retired. But it seems that the new P250 did not manage to engage enough sales as expected. As per sales data, Bajaj has lost considerable sales in the 200 – 250cc segment since the 220F was discontinued.

In order to regain lost sales in the 200cc+ segment, Bajaj has relaunched the Pulsar 220F. Production has already started at the company plant, while bookings are now open across India.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Pricing Leaks

After bringing you pictures of the Pulsar 220F from the production plant, we have now gotten our hands on its pricing as well. Bajaj Pulsar 220F price is pegged at Rs. 1,39,686 (ex-sh), as revealed by a dealer in Durgapur, West Bengal.

Pricing of the new Pulsar 220F is in line with what we had anticipated. It is currently the most affordable 200cc+ motorcycle in the Indian market. Bookings of the Pulsar 220F are now open across India.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F pricing has been its strength for a long time. Even today, there is no real rival for the Pulsar 220F. The only motorcycle coming close to Pulsar 220F is its newer and bigger sibling Pulsar F250, which is priced at Rs. 1,49,978, ex-sh. Apart from competing with its sibling, Bajaj Pulsar 220F price pits it against Hero Xpulse 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Honda Hornet 2.0 and the likes.

Specs & Features

With its revival, we were hoping Bajaj would be adding dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity (not a blue-backlit Bajaj logo) and some more new features. But Bajaj has kept the Pulsar 220F unchanged. Except for new stickers and colours, there is not much that is new with the 2023 Pulsar 220F.

Powering the new Pulsar 220F is a 220cc air/oil cooled engine that is now RDE and OBD-II compliant. It delivers 20.9 bhp of power and 18.5 Nm of torque, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes equipped with disc brakes at both ends and single channel ABS, telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Other features include clip-on handlebars, a semi-digital instrument console, split seats, projector headlight, and a bikini fairing. More details will be revealed at the official launch in a few days. Deliveries will start immediately after.