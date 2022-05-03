Bajaj Pulsar 250 Becomes Fastest 250cc To Reach 10k Sales

Based on a new gen platform, powered by a new engine – Pulsar 250 has replaced the 220F

It was in October 2021 that Bajaj Auto expanded its Pulsar range with two new offerings – Pulsar N250 and F250. The bikes were offered at introductory pricing of Rs 1.38 lakh and 1.40 lakh respectively. Today, it is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-sh, Delhi.

In just 6 months of launch, total sales have crossed 10,000 units. Bajaj claims that this is the fastest a 250cc motorcycle has achieved 10k sales. Other 250cc motorcycles on offer include the likes of KTM Duke 250, 250 ADV, Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF250, Yamaha FZ25, Fazer 250, Dominar 250, Husqvarna 250.

Bajaj Pulsar Brand Effect

Pulsar is not the first 250cc motorcycle launched by Bajaj. They already have Dominar 250 on offer. They also sell 250cc motorcycles under their KTM and Husqvarna brand. But it was under the Pulsar brand that Bajaj managed to register this new sales milestone. Pulsar is a strong brand name which has a great market presence. This makes one wonder, would the sales story for their Dominar 400 brand be different, if it had been launched under the Pulsar name?

Mr. Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business – Bajaj Auto, said, “The all-new Pulsar 250 has been conceptualised with the single-minded purpose of injecting ‘Unadulterated Thrill’ into everyday riding. We are very pleased with the response from young riders across the country, who love the new-age form. We are conducting a series of Thrill-ology rides, passing through the length & breadth of India showcasing how the Pulsar 250 is the perfect entry sport bike in Indian conditions; and the response across all locations has been overwhelming. This sales milestone underlines our customers’ trust in Pulsar and the increasing demand for sports motorcycles due to high aspirations and changing lifestyles.”

Pulsar 250 New Colour

At the time of launch, 250cc Pulsars were offered in two colours of Racing Red and Techno Grey. These colours were common to both bikes but were set apart by different graphics and tickers. Now, based on market feedback, Bajaj Auto has introduced a new gloss Blue colour for the Pulsar N250 naked street fighter bike and for its semi faired F250 counterpart.

This is not the usual blue colour seen on other bikes such as Pulsar NS200, 220F, Pulsar 150, NS125, Platina 110ES and CT110, but is in a deeper and glossier shade of Blue. The new Gloss Blue colour scheme also covers a larger surface area extending to the front cowl and side fairing. It also makes its way onto the fuel tank, front fender and engine cowl going on to the rear tail section. The rest of the bike is in a contrasting shade of black. Its sporty appeal is further enhanced by decals on the front and sides.

Pulsar N250 and F250 – Features, Specs

Features continue to include LED headlight and LED tail-lamps along with LED DRLs and LED turn indicators. It also sports a semi digital instrument cluster, an analogue tachometer and digital display showing off speed, gear position, fuel economy readouts, range and trim meter along with odometer. It gets clip-on handlebars and a split seat set up.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 draw power via a 249.07 cc, single cylinder, 2 valve, SOHC, oil cooled engine that offers 24.5 hp power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a constant mesh 5 speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. Suspension is via 37mm telescopic forks in the front and Nitrox monoshock suspension at rear while braking duties are handled by disc brakes measuring 300mm front and 230mm rear with single-channel ABS. It gets 17 inch wheels with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres.