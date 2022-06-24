Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black Dual ABS Launch Price Rs 1.5 L – Rs 5k More Than Single ABS

The Eclipse Black is the fourth colour option for the Bajaj Pulsar 250 lineup

After mysteriously teasing a new colour variant of its flagship Pulsar models a few days back on its social media handles, Bajaj Auto has finally launched the new Eclipse Black colour of Pulsar 250. Both quarter-litre Pulsars- N250 and F250 have benefitted from this new all-black paint scheme. This is similar colour that was seen on the recently launched new Pulsar N160.

Prices for the new Eclipse Black Edition of Pulsar 250 start at Rs 1.5 lakh for the naked N250 and max out at Rs 1.5 lakh for the semi-faired F250 (both prices ex-showroom). The earlier colour options continue to be on offer as usual. Prior to this launch, the flagship 250cc Pulsar models were available in three colour options including Caribbean Blue, Techno Grey and Racing Red.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Eclipse Black Launched

Apart from the new all-black paint scheme, these new Pulsar 250 units also get Dual ABS setup. Earlier colour options came with single ABS. This is why there is a price difference of Rs 5-6k between the single ABS Pulsar 250 and dual ABS Pulsar 250 Black.

Bajaj Pulsar Eclipse Black shade resonates with the Pulsar brand with every model of this series available in some form of black paint since its inception. Sitting on top of the Pulsar range of sporty commuter motorcycles, Pulsar 250 has been well received by experts and buyers alike.

Mr Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business – Bajaj Auto, said, “Bajaj Pulsar 250 has enjoyed the immense response from riders across the country. We will continue to entice them with the newly launched Dual-Channel ABS variant, which comes on top of already existing features. Rider safety is of utmost importance for us at Bajaj Auto and the introduction of dual-channel ABS on Pulsar 250 combined with an all-black variant will further spruce up the demand for Pulsar 250.”

Bajaj Pulsar 250 – Fastest to reach 10k sales

Launched in November last year, both quarter-litre siblings are considered to be spiritual successors to the iconic Pulsar 220F which since then has been discontinued. While 250F gets a semi-faired body, the N250 gets a completely naked streetfighter design. Another critical difference is the riding ergonomics between the two bikes.

The semi-faired F250 gets a clip-on handlebar which is slightly taller and offers a comfortable posture. On the other hand, N250 gets a single-piece handlebar which is set slightly lower and thus offers a more committed riding posture. Both models come with rear-set footpegs in order to accentuate their sporty stance. All other visual and mechanical details on both motorcycles are identical.

Mechanical & Feature Highlights

Powering the quarter-litre Pulsar siblings is a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with fuel injection technology that delivers 24.1 bhp at 8,750rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This motor is linked to a five-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist and slipper clutch function.

Based on a new tubular chassis, both Pulsar 250 twins get an identical hardware setup. Suspension duties are handled by 37mm telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock with Nitrox at rear. Stopping duties are taken care of by a 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc aided by a single / dual ABS depending on variant. The bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in 100/80 section and 130/70 section tyres at the front and the back, respectively.

In terms of feature highlights, both 250cc Pulsars receive a semi-digital instrument cluster, all-LED illumination, split-style seats and a side-slung twin-barrel exhaust. Pulsar 250 twins compete against Gixxer 250 siblings from Suzuki and Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25.