Bajaj Pulsar 250 Blue Colour Launched – First Look Walkaround

More colour options a bike has, the easier it becomes to satisfy varying user tastes and preferences

Expanding its Pulsar range, Bajaj had launched its biggest ever Pulsar motorcycles N250 and F250 last year in October. These were offered at introductory price of Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh, respectively. Current colour options for Pulsar 250 are Racing Red and Techno Grey. Although both N250 and F250 have the same colour option, they have different graphics.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Blue

A move likely based on market feedback, a new blue colour has been introduced for Pulsar F250. This shade of blue is slightly different from blue shades used on other Bajaj motorcycles. Bajaj offers blue colour option with several of its bikes such as Pulsar NS200, 220F, Pulsar 150, NS125, Platina 110ES and CT110.

This new colour is a darker shade of blue, which comes across as sportier and more eye-catchy. It appears to have a stronger gravity that immediately gets your attention. Not only this shade of blue is different, but also covers proportionately larger surface area in comparison to that of other blue-coloured Bajaj bikes.

The blue shade covers most of the front cowl, side fairing and fuel tank. It has also been applied on the front fender, engine cowl and rear tail section. Sporty graphics and stickering further enhance the bike’s visual appeal. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of new Pulsar 250 blue colour in the video below by Dino’s Vault.

The rest of the bike’s surfaces are in black, which creates an exciting contrast. Bronze shade on the engine adds another interesting dimension to the bike’s aesthetics. On other bikes, this blue shade may come across as gaudy. But on Pulsar F250, it works to compliment the bike’s stunning design and styling. This is truly for those with ‘have it flaunt it’ mindset.

It is possible that this new blue shade can be introduced for Pulsar N250 as well. Both bikes have quite a few similarities, so the new blue shade can work for N250 also. We will have to wait for an official confirmation on this.

No other updates

Apart from the new colour option, everything else is the same as earlier. Pulsar 250 is powered by a 249.07 cc, single cylinder, 2 valve, SOHC, oil cooled motor that generates 24.5 ps of max power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox.

Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends, integrated with single-channel ABS. Pulsar 250 has telescopic front forks and Nitrox monoshock suspension at rear. The bike runs on 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres.

It is rumoured that Bajaj could launch a 500cc Pulsar in future. It will be powered by a new 490cc parallel-twin engine that is currently under development in collaboration with KTM. Bajaj has registered the ‘Twinner’ word mark, which has fuelled speculations about a 500cc Pulsar.