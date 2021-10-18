Bajaj Pulsar 250 Exhaust Sound Captured – Loudest Pulsar Yet

Upon its launch, the new Pulsar 250 siblings take on Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 in addition to Yamaha FZ25

After numerous spy shots and a few design renderings, Bajaj Auto has finally revealed the launch date of its new Pulsar 250. The flagship Pulsar-branded motorcycle, will be launched on 28th Oct 2021. With this launch, Bajaj will mark 20 years of the Pulsar range of sporty commuter motorcycles in India.

It will be offered in two iterations- naked and semi-faired. From spy shots, it looks like the overall design of NS250 has drawn inspiration from its smaller siblings NS160 and NS200. Similar is the case with 250F which shares plenty of styling elements with Pulsar 220F.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Exhaust Sound

Both motorcycles flaunt an aggressive front face featuring a single-pod LED headlamp cluster and integrated LED DRLs. Difference between the two models lies primarily in their styling. While NS250 doesn’t feature a prominent front apron, 250F on the hand, just like the current 220F, gets a large front apron comprising a headlamp cowl and a windscreen that integrates into the side fairing.

Apart from the extended tank shrouds, no other form of body panels can be seen on the naked Pulsar NS250. That said, NS250 appears to have a slightly more committed riding posture than 250F. Side fairings have been incorporated on both bikes in order to enhance their aerodynamic capabilities. Tail sections of both bikes are fairly similar with the same split LED taillight design.

Other highlights include split grab rails for the pillion, a split seating setup, an engine underbelly cowl, a clip-on handlebar, a rear tyre hugger and a side-mounted twin-barrel exhaust canister. From the spy video by Narinder Tandon, we get to hear the exhaust note of the two Pulsar 250cc motorcycles for the first time. Compared to any other Pulsar range, the sound emitted from the 250s is much louder.

On 250F, rearview mirrors are mounted on the front apron whereas in NS250, rearview mirrors are installed on the handlebar. The semi-faired version of Pulsar 250 gets a large fly screen whereas its naked iteration features a smaller unit.

Features & Mechanical Specs

In terms of features, Pulsar 250 will be offered with a semi-digital instrument console. It is also likely to be enabled with Bluetooth connectivity. Hardware configurations of both motorcycles are identical.

Suspension setup of Pulsar 250 consists of conventional telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear. Braking duties will be carried out by single disc brakes on both wheels which will be accompanied by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Powering the latest quarter-litre offerings from Bajaj will be a new 249cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine which is expected to dish out 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. This motor has also been equipped with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology.