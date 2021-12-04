Bajaj Pulsar 250 Free For Instagram User – But There Is A Catch

Bajaj Pulsar 250 twins compete against the likes of Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250

The Pulsar range of motorcycles is in a transition phase with Bajaj planning to bring a series of new generation models. It has started with two new Pulsar 250 models- N250 and F250 which will be followed by new Pulsar models with lower displacements.

It appears as if the twin siblings have witnessed a decent start in the first month since Bajaj clocked a monthly volume of 3,38,473 units in November which comprises both domestic sales as well as exports. The Chakan-based bikemaker is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the new offerings among the masses.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Free

Though the Pulsar 250 has been launched, but it is yet to reach at all dealerships across India. The motorcycles are arriving at different cities across India in phases. First unit of the motorcycle was delivered in Pune, which is where the motorcycle is manufactured.

Speaking about the free Bajaj Pulsar offered – Recently, an Instagram user jokingly requested Bajaj on social media to gift him a new Pulsar F250. The company decided to grant his wish. But with a condition – if the comment posted receives at least 250,000 likes.

Pulsar 250- Hardware Specs

The new Pulsar 250 is underpinned by a brand new tubular chassis which doesn’t share any of its elements with the current Pulsar models. The chassis is suspended on 37mm conventional telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock with Nitrox at rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm disc at front and a 230mm rotor at rear which are aided by a single-channel ABS.

The motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels which are wrapped around by 100/80 section and 130/70 section tyres a front and rear respectively. While the naked iteration weighs 162kg, the semi-faired version tips the weighing scales at 164kg. Both bikes share a similar set of features such as full-LED lighting, a USB charger and a semi-digital instrument console.

Engine Specs & Design

Powering the new Pulsar 250 siblings is a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers an output of 24.1 bhp at 8,750rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist and slipper clutch function.

N250 and F250 differ in their styling. While the former is a naked streetfighter, the latter semi-faired sports commuter. F250 gets a front-heavy faired body with a large windscreen upfront and a slightly raised up clip-on handlebar. On the other hand, N250 gets a bikini fairing at front with a slightly low-set single-piece handlebar. /Apart from these minute variations both motorcycles flaunt a similar design.

Commission styling elements comprise a muscular 14-litre fuel tank, a redesigned split-style taillight, a split-style step-up seat, and a side-slung twin-barrel exhaust. While Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, Pulsar 250 is offered at a price of Rs 1.40 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).