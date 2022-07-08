Bajaj Pulsar 250 Vs TVS Ronin 225 Vs Bajaj Dominar 250 – Specs, Prices

TVS Ronin offers a unique mix of motorcycle genres without adhering to stereotypes

TVS has launched the Ronin in India. It was speculated earlier that it would be named Zeppelin or Retron as hinted by TVS’ word puzzle. But TVS used the one name that was actually not in the word puzzle, good job TVS.

It is a scrambler-style motorcycle with a mix of multiple motorcycle genres fused into one bike. But, where does it fit in? What should we compare it to? Ronin is trying too hard to be the Jack of all trades. But looking at Ronin, it seems to be the master of none.

It could have been a lot of things. A proper cruiser that brought this dying segment back to life, an ADV that everyone wants or even a street bike or a proper scrambler. But in pursuit of uniqueness, we’re afraid that TVS Ronin might come off as ‘devoid of character’.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Vs TVS Ronin 225 Vs Bajaj Dominar 250

In terms of pricing, it falls around Bajaj’s popular Pulsar F250 and N250. It also coincides with Bajaj Dominar 250. Both Pulsar F250 and N250 are powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine with 2V making 24.1 bhp at 8750 RPM and 21.5 Nm at 6500 RPM. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox just like Ronin but is more powerful and has more torque too.

If we bring Dominar’s KTM derived 248.8cc engine into the picture, it is far more potent than TVS Ronin. This single-cylinder engine with 4V makes 26.63 bhp at 8500 RPM and 23.5 Nm at 6500 RPM and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

What Can We Expect?

In Ronin’s keynote, TVS stressed how low-speed rideability and low-end torque were paramount in the development. The torque figures reflect the same. Ronin makes 20 Nm of max torque at just 3750 RPM. It is almost half the speed where this engine is making its peak power. Bajaj Pulsar 250 makes its peak torque at 8750 RPM and Dominar 250 at 6500 RPM. So, TVS might have an Ace up its sleeves.

All in all, for features it offers over the competition like adjustable levers, an integrated starter generator, 41mm USD forks, riding modes and turn-by-turn navigation, TVS Ronin appears to be pricey. At Rs. 1.70 lakh for Ronin TD, it could be dangerously close to the upcoming Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350.

Looking at Ronin on paper, TVS would have been better-off with an ADV based on the potent Apache 200 4V. It would have been profitable too and would slot between Hero XPulse 200 4V and Suzuki V-Strom SX 250. Like Aston Martin created the Vulcan with most parts sourced from other cars in their portfolio.