Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Launch Price Rs 1.38 L – Full Details, Specs Revealed

New Pulsar 250cc motorcycle are better than predecessors in terms of styling, ride dynamics and tech features – Bookings open, deliveries from 10th Nov

A lot has changed since the time Pulsar twins (150 and 180) were launched in November 2001. Pulsar bikes have played a key role in helping the company establish itself as a popular motorcycle brand. Pulsar range has been expanded over the years to include several new products. It currently starts with the entry level Pulsar 125 and extends to the most powerful Pulsar 220F. Range topping naked and fully faired models are NS200 and RS200.

Twenty years later, Bajaj has launched the biggest Pulsar ever made. It is the N250 and F250. Both these motorcycles are completely new, built from the ground up on a new chassis, powered by a new engine and comes with new tech and features. Price starts from Rs 1.38 lakh for the N250 and Rs 1.4 lakh for the F250. All prices are Ex-sh. 2 vibrant exciting colours – Techno Grey and Racing Red are on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar 250cc styling and features

New Pulsar 250 bikes will have a muscular profile and dominating street presence. The overall look and feel is more refined in comparison to other Pulsar motorcycles. Some of the key features include aggressive headlamp, spear turn signals, large windscreen, and wide clip-on handlebar.

One of the key differences between naked and semi-faired versions of Pulsar 250 is in their fairing. Pulsar 250F has a more prominent front fascia with the fairing extended all the way to the tank shrouds. The bike’s styling is further enhanced with sporty rear-view mirrors installed on the front apron. The naked model has the same units, but they are mounted on the handlebar.

There are some differences in ergonomics as well. For example, the naked variant has low-set handlebar, as compared to the slightly raised unit on 250F. Placement of the foot pegs appears to be the same on both bikes. While a comfortable, upright stance will be available, Pulsar 250 can accommodate a more committed riding posture as well.

Apart from these changes, both models will be largely the same. Some features that are likely to be common across both bikes include the fenders, crash guard, engine cowl, split seats, side mounted twin-barrel exhaust, split grab rails, tail section, rear tyre hugger and rear LED taillight.

Pulsar 250 engine and specs

Pulsar 250 gets a new 250cc motor. It is different, as compared to the one currently in use with KTM 250cc bikes, Dominar 250 and Husqvarna 250. The new engine is capable of generating 24 bhp of max power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. It will be coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

To improve ride dynamics and safety, the bike is equipped with advanced features such as assist and slipper clutch. These features are already available with similar capacity bikes from Yamaha and Suzuki. Take a look at the detailed features list of new Pulsar 250cc motorcycles below.

– LED Projector Unipod Headlamp unit with flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs – for enhanced white light viewing experience, along with a uniform and accurate beam pattern for improved safety

– Monoshock Suspension – new monoshock unit to offer pinpoint handling without compromising on comfort

– Assist & Slipper Clutch – allows for aggressive downshifting with confidence, along with an effortless clutch pull

– Infinity Display Console – retaining the ‘Badge of Thrill’ – the Tachometer needle – as a nod to the golden age of performance motorcycling

– USB Mobile Charging – at a convenient position near the tank flap, for Pulsarmaniacs who are always on the go

– Gear Position Indicator – for confidence and accuracy in achieving the perfect gear shift

– Distance to Empty Readout – integrated in the infinity console for better fuel planning

– Assured Braking – 300 mm front and 230 mm rear bigger-disc brakes with ABS technology

– Stronger Grip – Larger tyre dimensions of 100/80 – 17 F & 130/70 – 17 R for improved grip on any terrain