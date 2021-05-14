Bajaj Pulsar 250F Spied Testing – Likely To Be The Fastest Pulsar Yet

When Bajaj launched Pulsar 220F, it was branded as The Fastest Indian – Upcoming 250F will sit above the 220F

Bajaj Auto is planning to expand its Pulsar range of sporty commuted motorcycles by adding new models in the coming future. A few weeks ago, a test mule of what was speculated to be a naked version of new Pulsar 250 was spotted testing.

In addition to this, the Chakan-based bikemaker introduced the entry-level Pulsar NS125 into the lineup last month. The company also gave a mild refresh to Pulsar 150, 180 and 220F models with new colour options. Now, a semi-faired version of the upcoming quarter-litre Pulsar has been spotted conducting trial tests on roads.

This upcoming quarter-litre sports commuter is expected to carry either F or RS nomenclature which are usually associated with faired motorcycles. In most likelihood, it will be named 250F just like the current flagship in the lineup 220F. Although the test prototype spotted was heavily wrapped in camouflage, it did reveal a few obvious details about its styling.

Expected Design & Features

For instance, like Pulsar 220F, the upcoming 250F is likely to receive a front-heavy fairing adjoining the fuel tank and headlamp section. It gets a tall handlebar which provides easy maneuverability and an aggressive stance thanks to a muscular fuel tank with extended shrouds and bikini fairing.

Other notable highlights include upswept side exhaust, an upright tail section and a split seat setup. The rear end of the prototype, especially the split grab rails and curved taillight are reminiscent of its immediate rival brand TVS Apache.

In terms of features, it is expected to offer an all-LED lighting setup and all-digital instrument console with colour display. If Bajaj is generous then it may also offer Bluetooth connectivity. Although images of the bike’s front end are not available at the moment, it is expected to boast a tall windscreen to counter a strong windblast.

Expected Specs

Coming to its specifications, Bajaj is expected to offer a whole new 250cc oil-cooled motor for its quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles. The company already has a 248.8cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine at its disposal which it utilises for its own Dominar and other KTM and Husqvarna models. The new 250cc motor on Pulsar 250 will be capable of generating around 24 bhp and will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Other mechanical components should include conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties will be handled by single disc brakes on both ends which will be assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard. It is also expected to be offered with multiple ride modes. Upon its launch, Pulsar 250F will lock its horns with Suzuki Gixxer SF250.

