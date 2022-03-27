Bajaj Pulsar 900RR Fully Faired Superbike Based On KTM 890 – Render

Bajaj Pulsar 900RR sources most of its components from the KTM 890 series including hardware and powertrain

Pulsar brand is synonymous with sporty commuter bikes in India. Pulsar has been instrumental in Bajaj Auto’s success in domestic as well as overseas markets in the last two decades. Bajaj offers the Pulsar range in multiple iterations with varying engine displacements.

Currently, the flagship motorcycles in this series are Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. A designer has digitally imagined a supersport version of the bike called Pulsar 900RR. Created by Vinay Raj Somashekar, this digitally rendered design showcases how this motorcycle could turn out if Bajaj thinks of introducing this in the market.

Bajaj Pulsar 900RR Superbike Rendered

The rendering takes inspiration from a sprinting athlete stance – since the existing range of Pulsars particularly NS200 and RS200 borrow their stance from various postures of an athlete. Signature styling elements like a high and swooping shoulder line along with muscular and chiseled surfaces form an integral part of the current Pulsars. Hence, these elements have been carried forward in this digitally imagined Pular 900RR.

Pulsar 900RR gets an aggressive and pouncing stance which enhances its aerodynamic properties. It gets a slightly unconventional design with part split panels. Side fairing has incorporated vents for smoother airflow during high speeds whereas sharp cuts and creases with a muscular fuel tank give it an appearance of a proper racing machine.

Front fairing with a twin-pod headlamp setup and a tall windscreen gives it a menacing look of a very familiar masked superhero vigilante. At rear, it gets a very sharp and upright tail section with a very small pillion seat. A clip-on style low-set handlebar complemented by rear-set footpegs makes for a very sporty and committed riding posture as expected.

Bajaj Pulsar 900cc Expected Specs

Pulsar 900RR utilises a similar perimeter frame in line with existing Pulsars, however, some structural modification would have to be made. The frame is suspended on upside-down forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Within this frame, an 890cc parallel-twin, DOHC liquid-cooled engine has been employed which has been derived from KTM. In its standard tune, this power dishes out around 114 bhp.

However, for Pulsar 900RR, it could be slightly detuned to 108 bhp at 9000 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 8100 rpm. Other specifications attached to this illustration include a seat height of 825mm, ground clearance of 180 mm and a wheelbase of 1440 mm. It has a fuel tank capacity of 14.4 litres.

In the final sketch, the designer has created multiple renditions of the fully faired superbike with various colour schemes on offer. Some key visual highlights from the final sketch include an underbelly exhaust, funky body graphics and silver-coloured alloy wheels shod with slick rubber. The illustrator expects such an iteration of Pulsar to be introduced by Bajaj during the 25th Anniversary of the Pulsar range, i.e., in 2026.

