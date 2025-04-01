Bajaj Pulsar Celebrates 2 Crore Sales Milestone – Announces Special Prices

HomeBike NewsBajajBajaj Pulsar Celebrates 2 Crore Sales Milestone – Announces Special Prices

Bajaj Auto Ltd., India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer and the world’s most valuable two and three-wheeler company, has achieved a historic milestone – crossing the 2 crore unit sales mark for its iconic Pulsar brand. To celebrate this global feat, Bajaj has announced limited-time special celebration prices across select Pulsar models, offering savings of up to Rs 7,300.

Launched in 2001, the Bajaj Pulsar has grown to become the undisputed leader in the sports motorcycle segment in India and has created a global fanbase in over 50 countries. From Latin America to Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Pulsar has become synonymous with affordable performance, sporty design, and reliable engineering. The brand’s “Definitely Daring” philosophy has resonated with riders for over two decades, making Pulsar more than just a motorcycle—it’s a symbol of freedom and thrill.

Special Celebration Prices – April 2025

To mark this occasion, Bajaj Auto has rolled out special pricing on select Pulsar models. Here’s a look at the offers:

Two Crore Strong and Growing

It took Bajaj 17 years (2001–2018) to sell the first 1 crore Pulsars, but the second crore was achieved in just 6 years (2019–2025), underlining the brand’s rising popularity and rapid global expansion. Pulsar currently holds the No. 1 or No. 2 position in over 20 international markets, with a strong foothold in India and abroad.

Sarang Kanade, President of Bajaj Auto’s Motorcycle Business Unit, shared his excitement, “Pulsar has always been more than a motorcycle—it’s a powerhouse of energy, performance, and a ‘Definitely Daring’ attitude. Reaching the 2-crore milestone in more than 50 countries is a badge of honor of the unflinching love and trust of Pulsarmaniacs everywhere. This celebration isn’t ours alone—it’s for each one of the riders who have made Pulsar a global phenomenon.”

He added, “To mark this amazing achievement and thank our valued customers for their loyalty, we are happy to introduce special celebration prices on select Pulsar models in April. It’s the perfect excuse to experience the power, style, and thrill that Pulsar offers – a ride that is ‘Definitely Daring’.”

