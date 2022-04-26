Bajaj Pulsar Elan, Pulsar Eleganza – New Motorcycle Names Trademarked

Pulsar range of motorcycles from Bajaj compete against Apache brand of bikes from TVS

While Bajaj has been a household name in India for many decades, the brand’s popularity grew in overseas markets when it introduced the Pulsar lineup. Along with Boxer, the Pulsar range of sporty commuter motorcycles is responsible for Bajaj Auto’s growth as a two-wheeler manufacturer in international markets.

Launched back in 2001, the Pulsar brand has remained a mainstay in the motorcycle segment for more than two decades. Currently, Bajaj is in a rebuilding phase and is trying to reinvent the Pulsar series by introducing some new models under its belt. The first in this revamped lineup is Pulsar 250 twins- N250 and F250.

New Range Of Bajaj Pulsar Incoming

Both these motorcycles made their debut in November last year and are spiritual successors to the discontinued flagship Pulsar 220F. While Pulsar bikes have always maintained a stronghold in the market, their sales volume has noticeably decreased over the last few months.

Ever since Bajaj joined hands with KTM in 2011, the Indian two-wheeler brand has built similar engine-sized Pulsar motorcycles. These include Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200 which despite initial successes haven’t been able to generate significant mass sales volumes. To boost sales, Bajaj is working on launching a new range of Pulsar motorcycles that will represent the original ethos of the brand.

Bajaj Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz

In relation to this, Bajaj has filed two new trademarks – Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz. These are likely names of their upcoming new motorcycles in the Pulsar range. It is not clear what these bikes will be like.

These could sit under the current flagship Pulsar 250 or are the names of a more powerful Pulsar, based on the upcoming KTM 490 twin cylinder. Bajaj has also registered the name Twinner. There are no specific details attached to this development but the upcoming Pulsar Eleganz and Pulsar Elan are likely to follow the same philosophy as the original Pulsars.

Original Pulsars have always been known for their low-end grunt that feature Bajaj’s stronghold technologies, DTSi and ExhausTEC. These motorcycles came with a unique engine characteristic and a sweet exhaust note. Though not packed with class-leading features, these bikes offered plenty of grunt for everyday sporty performance.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Pulsar 250 Specs

At present, Bajaj retails multiple Pulsar models with varying engine displacements ranging from 125cc, 150cc, 160cc, 180cc, 200cc and 250cc. In March 2022, Bajaj was able to dispatch 67,339 units of Pulsar motorcycles which led to a YoY decline of 21.70 percent and an MoM growth of 22.54 percent. The Chakan-based manufacturer was able to dispatch 22,648 units of Pulsars to overseas markets last month.

Pulsar 250 siblings are powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with fuel injection technology that produces 24.1 bhp of power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 21.5 Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a five-speed gearbox that benefits from a slipper and assist clutch function.