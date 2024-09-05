Bajaj Pulsar Ethanol Flex Fuel Motorcycle Showcased – E100 Capable NS160

Indian automotive industry just adopted E20 fuels and E100 Capable Bajaj Pulsar Ethanol Flex Fuel motorcycle prototype shows future possibilities

If there is one motorcycle manufacturer in India who is exploring alternative fuels, it is Bajaj Auto. The company has been proactively propogating and pushing the boundaries towards alternative fuels. Bajaj recently showcased a Pulsar NS160 which is capable of running on 100% Ethanol. Let’s take a look.

Bajaj Pulsar Ethanol Flex Fuel Motorcycle

After launching the world’s 1st CNG motorcycle in the form of Freedom 125, Bajaj Auto is on the verge of launching more affordable motorcycles based on its CNG powertrain. However, the pursuit of eco-friendly fuels doesn’t stop with CNG. Bajaj has now demonstrated their expertise in flex fuel technology as well.

Showcased at IBET (India Bio Energy & Tech) Expo 2024, Bajaj is proudly displaying their engineering might and their vision of future powertrains and fuels. Ethanol has been a promising alternative to conventional petrol. Thus giving way to flex-fuel capable motorcycles running on Ethanol or an Ethanol blend.

The Bajaj Pulsar Ethanol motorcycle showcased at 2024 IBET is capable of running E100 fuel (100% Ethanol) and also, different blends of Ethanol with conventional gasoline. A flex fuel motorcycle needs greater engineering than a conventional E20 capable motorcycles sold in India.

That is because Ethanol tends to hold moisture in considerable amounts leading to internal corrosion with time. Fuel tank and supply along with fuel delivery systems need to be thoroughly re-engineered to accommodate Ethanol without corrosion. Also, the ECU has to be smart enough to recognise the blend and adjust parameters accordingly.

There has been a major push towards greener fuels in India and the entire automotive industry was shifted from E10 to E20 fuel system a couple of years ago. Bajaj’s advances into Ethanol fuel will put them at an advantage when the norm is shifted to higher Ethanol blends in the future.

100% Ethanol Capable

Bajaj Auto has been active in Brazilian market where the company sells E27 capable motorcycles. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel motorcycle showcased alongside Freedom 125 at 2024 IBET looks almost identical to the standard motorcycle. While fuel storage and delivery systems have been altered, the powertrain is likely to have remained the same.

We’re talking about a 160.3cc single-cylinder 4V oil-cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. We can also see similar componentry on this particular unit too. As of now, it is unsure when E100 fuels will be mainstream, but higher blends of Ethanol is most probably the future of ICE motorcycles and scooters.