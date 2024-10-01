Bajaj Pulsar Festive Offer Up To Rs 10K – Pulsar 150, NS125, N160, NS160, NS200

With festive offers, Bajaj has ensured that the popular Pulsar motorcycles are accessible at a more affordable price point

To make it easier for enthusiasts to purchase their favourite Pulsar bike, Bajaj is offering a mega festive cashback of up to Rs 10,000. The offer adds even more value since the entire Pulsar range has been updated this year. More offers will be available to users who purchase their Pulsar bike via Amazon or Flipkart.

Bajaj Pulsar festive offer 2024

On select Pulsar motorcycles, customers are eligible for a direct cashback of up to Rs 5,000. Pulsar bikes eligible for this offer include the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200 and N250. An additional Rs 5,000 cashback is applicable on EMI transactions done on HDFC Credit Cards.

This limited period offer is available on transactions done via Pine Labs machines being used at Bajaj dealerships. However, the offers on Pulsar bikes can vary based on the region. In line with customer needs and evolving market dynamics, Bajaj has introduced various upgrades for Pulsar Motorcycles this year.

Depending on the model, the upgrades include LED headlamps, Bluetooth connected digital consoles, USB charging ports and navigation. With these updates, Pulsar motorcycles have enhanced their positioning against rival offerings. And with the festive offers of up to Rs 10,000, Pulsar bikes are now more accessible than ever.

Save more with Amazon, Flipkart

Bajaj has partnered with Amazon and Flipkart to sell their Pulsar motorcycles. While bookings can also be done on Bajaj Auto website, purchasing the Pulsar bike on Amazon and Flipkart gives access to more discounts and offers. The exact offer amount will vary based on the type of payment option chosen by the user.

For example, Amazon is offering additional discounts with the use of SBI credit cards. Other card transactions are also eligible for discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on select Pulsar motorcycles. Flipkart has a cashback scheme for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users and discount offers for HDFC Bank credit card users. The offer amount will vary based on the Pulsar model selected.

On Flipkart, max savings of up to Rs 15,000 is available on Bajaj Pulsar 220 F (UG) (Black Red) model. On Flipkart and Amazon, users can also access EMI plans from various banks. The overall experience of purchasing a bike becomes much more convenient via Amazon and Flipkart. Free delivery option is available as well on Amazon.

Pulsar updated range and the festive offers combine to create an irresistible deal for enthusiasts. It provides the right motivation to folks who may not be sure about their purchase decision or may be facing financial constraints. Discounts and offers will also be available from other two-wheeler manufacturers during the festive season. It remains to be seen if those are just as good as available on the Pulsar range.