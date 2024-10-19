Bajaj Pulsar N125 Colours Revealed – Red, Green, Purple, Black, White, Blue

All-new Bajaj Pulsar N125 embodies new design, with its distinctive colour option adding an extra zing

Timing it perfectly with the peak festive season, Bajaj has unveiled the Pulsar N125. The new Pulsar bike will help Bajaj to strengthen its presence in the 125cc segment. In this space, Bajaj currently offers the Pulsar 125 and NS125, CT 125X and the dual-fuel Freedom 125 CNG bike.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Colours Revealed

A quick glance is enough to conclude that Pulsar N125 is meant for enthusiasts who want to flaunt their rides. The bike has sharp design elements all across, something similar to what is noticeable with the KTM Duke range.

The sleek profile helps Pulsar N125 stand out and could be a key factor in terms of attracting customers. One of the key highlights is a distinctive design for the headlamp. It’s an LED unit and quite different from other bikes in the Pulsar range. Multiple colour options are on offer. These are Purple, Red, Green, Black, Blue, White, etc.

To achieve a muscular profile, Pulsar N125 gets plastic parts around the headlamp and front forks. One can also notice the sharp tank shrouds that complement the bike’s sporty profile. Pulsar N125 has split seat design, sculpted fuel tank, handlebar-mounted polygonal rear-view mirrors, an underbelly exhaust, short tail section and rear tyre hugger.

Further enhancing the bike’s visuals are the new colours. It is complemented with race-inspired graphics and 3D ‘pulsar’ logo. Multiple distinctive colour options will be available with Pulsar N125.

In line with the needs of the younger generation, Bajaj has introduced a full-digital instrument console. It is likely to get Bluetooth, allowing users to access music from their smartphones and get call and text notifications. Users can do a lot more with the Bajaj Ride Connect app, provided that this functionality is supported by the new Pulsar N125. Tech package will also include a USB charging port.

Ride ergonomics

While Pulsar N125 has a dominating road presence, it has a fairly comfortable riding stance. However, users should be able to achieve a slightly leaning riding stance based on their preferences. The rider seat looks wide and comfy, which should suffice for negotiating urban streets. As indicated in the teasers, Pulsar N125 is positioned as a highly manoeuvrable and agile machine.

Pulsar N125 performance

New Bajaj Pulsar N125 will be using the 125cc engine as seen with other 125cc Pulsar bikes. Engine specs of this new bike are not yet out. But it is expected to get the same 2-valve, twin spark, DTS-i engine that delivers 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm. It will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking setup comprises a front disc and rear drum combo.

Upon launch, the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 will take on rivals such as TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R. To boost sales, Bajaj is expected to launch the Pulsar N125 at a competitive price point. In case of a special, limited period offer, Pulsar N125 could start at around Rs 90,000. However, standard pricing could go above Rs 1 lakh, ex-sh.