Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launch Date, New Colour – Teaser Says ‘Zigzag Through Traffic’

Bajaj Pulsar N125 will take on the likes of TVS Raider and the Hero Xtreme 125R in the sporty 125cc category

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading manufacturers of two-wheelers, is gearing up for the launch of the new Pulsar N125. Teasers have been released on social media, showcasing the bike’s aggressive and daring design with the tagline, “Made to zig zag through traffic, designed to cut the chaos.” The official launch is set for October 17, 2024, and expectations are high as Bajaj aims to solidify its dominance in the 125cc segment.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 First Official Teaser Out

2024 has been an eventful year for Bajaj Auto, marked by significant launches such as the Freedom 125 CNG, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, and the flagship Pulsar NS400Z. With the new Pulsar N125, Bajaj looks to further strengthen its presence in the 125cc category.

The teaser images hint at the bike’s capability to maneuver through urban chaos with ease. Bajaj’s focus on a “daring” and “chaos-cutting” design is reflected in the overall aggressive look and performance orientation. The riding posture seems sporty yet comfortable, with a slight lean on the handlebars, making it an appealing option for young, dynamic riders.

The Pulsar N125 will be positioned as the sportiest among Bajaj’s 125cc offerings, joining the Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar NS125. It features a sleek and aggressive design, staying true to the Pulsar family’s DNA. The muscular tank shrouds and sharp headlight design add to the sporty appeal, while the sculpted fuel tank, split-seat layout, and single-piece grab rail for the pillion rider complete its dynamic look.

Features and Design Highlights

New Pulsar N125 stands out with its fully digital instrument cluster, offering Bluetooth connectivity for a modern riding experience. Its 17-inch alloy wheels are reminiscent of the Pulsar P150, while the braking setup includes a front disc brake and a rear drum brake.

In terms of power, the Pulsar N125 is equipped with a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 11.8 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This makes it a strong competitor against the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125 in the Indian market.

Official launch will take place on the 17th October, which is when the pricing and variant details will also be revealed. Expect the new Pulsar N125 to be priced aggressively to take on rivals in the segment.