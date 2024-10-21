Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launch Price Starts Rs 95K – First Ride Review

With the launch of Pulsar N125, Bajaj has carved out a sportier product promising the highest power-to-weight ratio in its segment

Ever since the launch of Classic Pulsar 150, Bajaj has been a staple name among India’s motorcycling enthusiasts looking for an exciting, yet affordable motorcycle. Pulsar brand has been enjoying a cult following in India and is a preferred choice for many. In 125cc segment, Bajaj has added a new Pulsar, bridging more excitement to the masses than it did before.

Of course, we’re talking about the just launched Bajaj Pulsar N125 boasting an exciting new design along with best-in-segment performance credentials. But is it enough to take on the competition which includes TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R? Considering that 125cc Pulsars (Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125) are Bajaj’s best-selling offerings, will new Pulsar N125 push the envelope further? Let’s take a look.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 First-Ride Review

The company arranged a media drive for Pulsar N125 at Raftaar Gokarting Track in Pune, Maharashtra. Bajaj provided Rushlane with top-spec Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT Variant in Ebony Black Purple Fury shade for a short ride. This colourway looked a lot more appealing than the other two colourways – Ebony Black Cocktail Wine Red and Pewter Grey Citrus Rush. Base LED Disc variant is offered in Pearl Metallic White, Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red and Carribean Blue.

As the name suggests, LED Disc BT variant comes with a Bluetooth-equipped instrument console priced at Rs 98,707 (Ex-sh), while the base LED Disc is priced at Rs 94,707 (Ex-sh). Prices are in line with what rivals are offering, considering the equipment on board. Within Bajaj’s 125cc Pulsar lineup, Pulsar N125 is positioned above Classic Pulsar 125 and below Pulsar NS125.

Where design is concerned, I think Bajaj has hit it out of the park this time around. Pulsar N125 gets a refreshing new design language which is edgy and has a lot of presence. It is sporty in appearance and is the sharpest-looking 125cc Pulsar Bajaj ever sold. With premium 125cc segment booming, Pulsar N125 fits right in and aims to carve out a niche for itself, setting it apart from TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R.

How does it look?

Before the launch, Pulsar N125 was speculated to be an ADV-type offering as test mules showed a few ADV-like elements. These have been carried over in the production model. For example, we have a long split seat, a pronounced grab rail for pillion, a headlight design shaped like it has a tiny faux beak and the segment-best 198 mm ground clearance. Despite being high off the ground, Pulsar N125 has an accessible seat height of 795 mm.

Main draw for Pulsar N125 is that it has beefy suspension covers, lending a macho appeal. A chiseled fuel tank, muscular tank shrouds extending into its engine bay, angular body panels and striking dual-tone floating panels are other notable elements. Headlight assembly is a dual-pod element with vertically stacked chambers populated by LEDs. Rear has neatly laid out LED tail lights, which encompass Pulsar DNA. Beneath front fork covers, we have RSU telescopic forks, while rear gets a mono-shock setup. Keeping the bike compact is an underbelly exhaust.

17-inch alloy wheels remind me of Pulsar P150 (RIP). Switchgear has all the elements one would expect with a 125cc motorcycle. To control Bluetooth-equipped instrument cluster, there is a Mode button as well. Bajaj is offering a Type-A USB charging port on fuel tank. Right-side switchgear has a toggle for auto engine start/stop feature too. Only the front wheel gets disc brake and Bajaj is offering CBS, leaving Xtreme 125R as the only one in this segment to offer single-channel ABS.

Ride, Handling and Performance

Bajaj arranged the media drive for Pulsar at Raftaar Gokarting Track in Pune, for a reason. This Go Karting track is perfect to test slow-speed manoeuvrability of Pulsar N125 along with its handling characteristics at a higher pace. Before that, we have to get engine’s performance metrics out of the way. So, a 124.58 cc engine generates 12 PS at 8,500 RPM and 11 Nm at 6,000 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

12 PS is segment best, but is the same as Pulsar NS125’s numbers. However, Pulsar NS125 weighs a hefty 144 kg, whereas Pulsar N125 weighs only 125 kg. Thus Pulsar N125 claims the highest power-to-weight ratio of 96 PS per tonne, which is again best-in-segment. In real-world conditions, these numbers do translate well and ensure peppy performance with enough vigour to thrill riders.

Acceleration is brisk where 125cc premium commuters are concerned and Pulsar N125 has a youthful character. 1,295 mm wheelbase is not the shortest in this segment, nor is it the longest, offering a right blend of straight-line stability and handling. In city traffic, Pulsar N125 was easy to flick around. This bike inspires confidence to be playful and have a thrilling commute. Bajaj claims around 97 km/h top speed, but the bike reached 110 km/h in our testing (speedo indicated).

Suspension is neutral as it offers a decent blend of great handling and bump absorption. 198 mm ground clearance ensured that we did not bottom out on bad patches of roads, which are frequent occurrences in Pune. Braking is par for this segment and offers a good bite to bring this machine to a halt. Weighing less definitely contributes to good braking feedback.

Conclusion

Concluding Bajaj Pulsar N125 is very easy. It is the lightest 125cc Pulsar sold by Bajaj and we think it is the sportiest to look at. With Pulsar N125, Bajaj is expanding its best-selling segment and is offering tough competition to TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R. It looks the part and offers highest ground clearance, which is unique in this segment.

However, Pulsar N125 is not perfect. Hero is offering single-channel ABS and LED turn indicators, which Bajaj could have offered as well. TVS Raider offers the best TFT instrument cluster in this segment with a plethora of features. In contrast, Bajaj Pulsar N125’s LCD cluster lacks basic features like a tachometer and gear position indicator. Bluetooth connectivity is also very limited in functionality as there is no navigation feature.

There could have been a variant with drum brakes at the front, for an even more accessible base price. Also, the Automatic engine stop/start feature was not working on our unit during the testing. Which was a bummer. Instrument cluster showed a real-time fuel economy of around 31 km/l, which is not accurate considering that it is a new vehicle and will yield more mileage (fuel efficiency) with time. Claimed FE of the new N125 is around 60-65 kmpl.