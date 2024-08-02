2025 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spied In Detail – New Features Onboard

When launched, Bajaj Pulsar N125 spied, will rival sporty 125cc commuter bikes like Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125

Revolutionizing Indian sporty affordable motorcycle segment, Bajaj Pulsar line has dwelled into the hearts of millions. Bajaj already sells a multitude of Pulsars across multiple displacements and body styles. There is a new Pulsar in the works that should carry a 125cc engine and might launch around the festive season. Let’s take a look.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spied Again

If we take Bajaj’s sales performance, Pulsar is the best-selling model, sidelining other sub brands. But if we break the sales in terms of displacement, it is the 125cc Pulsars that outsell every other type of Bajaj offerings. Bajaj is now coming up with a new 125cc Pulsar that should push sales envelope even further.

Currently, Bajaj sells Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The range will see a new addition with what is believed to be a Bajaj Pulsar N125. Spotted testing on multiple occasions, Bajaj Pulsar N125 will be the most sporty 125cc Pulsar from Bajaj and is expected to weigh a lot less than the 144kg Pulsar NS125.

Latest test mule sighting from The Fat Biker, show more details about this upcoming vehicle. For starters, it looks a lot more aggressive in its design which should pit it directly against Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.

We can see accentuated tank shrouds for aggression, there seems to be front fork covers for a muscular appeal, there is stacked LED headlight setup, Pulsar-style split LED tail light setup, split seat design with a stepped pillion seat, tyre hugger, stylish single-piece grab rail, front disc brake, same alloy wheels as Pulsar P150 and other elements.

Indicators are still halogen bulbs with the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125, while Hero is offering LED ones in Xtreme 125R. Bajaj aims to further consolidate its position in the 125cc segment with a sporty offering that looks imposing and from a segment above. In that regard, the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 certainly delivers.

Same engine as NS125?

Where powertrains are concerned, there is a good probability that Bajaj might implement the same 11bhp and 11.8 Nm 124.45cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine as Pulsar NS125. Or, there might be a new engine derived from N150’s unit with slightly higher numbers. We can see an underbelly exhaust with Pulsar N125 and a 5-speed gearbox will do duties.

Features-wise, Bajaj Pulsar N125 will get a reverse LCD fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. There is a good probability that turn-by-turn navigation will be on offer considering its arch rival, TVS Raider offers a 5-inch colour TFT screen with a lot more features.

1 of 5

Also read – Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG delivery starts