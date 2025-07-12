Bajaj Pulsar N150 De-Listed From Website – Discontinued For Good?

Pulsar lineup from Bajaj Auto has been one of the, if not, the most celebrated motorcycle brands in Indian market. Bajaj practically dominated India’s premium commuter segment with Pulsar since its launch, which it continues to do even today. However, not all Pulsars are received by buyers in a similar manner.

This brings the spotlight on Pulsar N150, which has been de-listed from Bajaj’s official website. The company has not mentioned this is a temporary discontinuation or it is getting rid of this bike altogether. Pulsar N150 was positioned below N160, which is quite a popular bike in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Discontinued

Within the rather extensive Pulsar lineup, there used to be two 150cc Pulsars. These include Classic Pulsar 150 and Pulsar N150. The latter was positioned as a sporty alternative to Classic Pulsar 150 and it shared the same design and aesthetics from its larger sibling, the Pulsar N160, which continues to be a popular choice amongst buyers.

If we take a look at Bajaj’s sales breakup for the month of May 2025, we can see that Bajaj sold 15,937 150cc Pulsars in India, including both Classic Pulsar 150 and Pulsar N150. When compared to the 29,386 units sold in May 2024, sales almost halved YoY, suggesting a downward spiral trend.

In contrast, Bajaj sold 22,372 units of 160cc Pulsars, which include Pulsar N160 and Pulsar NS160. Here, the company witnessed 24.88% YoY growth, suggesting that buyers are showing greater tendency towards 160cc Pulsars than 150cc Pulsars. Bajaj is actively pushing sales for 160cc bikes too, offering USD telescopic front forks, dual-channel ABS and other features.

Refreshed Model In The Future?

Within those 15,937 units of 150cc Pulsars, Classic Pulsar 150 is likely to have contributed a lot more volume than Pulsar N150. This might have compelled Bajaj to pull the plug on Pulsar N150 from the Indian market. Or else, this could be a temporary discontinuation while the company might launch a refreshed Pulsar N150 soon.

Pulsar N150 was powered by a 149.68cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, capable of generating 14.3 bhp of peak power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It came with single-channel ABS, 90-section front and 120-section rear tyres wrapped to 17-inch alloy wheels, a fully digital instrument cluster and more.