Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS, 200 RS & NS – New Colours Delivery From 23rd Oct

Bajaj has updated the colour schemes on offer with the RS and NS range ahead of the upcoming festive season to increase customer footfall

Bajaj has introduced new sets of paint schemes to its Pulsar NS and RS series. The NS range consists of NS 160 and NS 200 whereas the RS range comprises the RS 200. NS stands for Naked Sports therefore consists of naked bikes whereas RS stands for Racing Sports which consists of faired racing motorcycles.

Updates on RS and NS series

Both bike ranges will now be offered with a different colour palette. While the RS 200 will now be available in three new colour schemes namely- Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey and Burnt Red (Matte Finish) whereas the NS series will have an additional option of Plasma Satin Blue.

Therefore the rejigged colour palette of now comprises three colours in the RS range and four colours in the NS range. The new paint schemes are well rounded off with the addition of new while alloy wheels. The company claims that the new colour palette has been inspired from trendy ‘colour blocking’ design language which accentuate sportiness and agility of the motorcycles.

Apart from this, front and rear fenders of the bikes are now finished in carbon fibre texture. To add a distinctive flair to the sporty bikes, a hot stamping pattern has been added on the seats as well. The same set of updates could be seen on the bikes shown in the latest TV commercial released by Bajaj recently.

New Colour Prices

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is offered at a price of Rs 1,52,179 while the NS200 and NS160 are priced at Rs 1,31,219 and Rs 1,08,589 respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

On the occasion of launch of the new colours, Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto commented that these colours have been added keeping the upcoming festive season in mind. The company believes that these new paint schemes will attract more consumers thanks to the eye-catching looks.

Powertrain & Transmission

Pulsar RS200 is a fully-faired sports bike which is powered by a 199.5cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve motor derived from the KTM 200 range. This BS6 complaint motor churns out 24.5 PS of power and 18.7 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It gets discs on both ends with a 300mm disc on front and 230mm at rear while offering dual-channel ABS.

Like the RS200, the NS200 is based on a perimeter frame but gets a naked body with minimum panels. It draws its power from the 199.5cc motor as RS200 with identical outputs and is paired with the same 6-speed gearbox.

Pulsar NS160, on the other hand, is powered by a 160.4cc four-valve, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which pushes out 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duty in this case is carried out by 5-speed gearbox.