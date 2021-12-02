Pulsar, Platina, Boxer Helps Bajaj Become No 1 Motorcycle Maker – Nov 2021

November 2021 sees Bajaj triumph as the largest motorcycle manufacturer (domestic + exports) in India

It’s taken a long route to reach here but with groundwork laid strong, Bajaj is triumphant. The route taken isn’t traditional but the results count. India has an uncountable number of two-wheelers. Of them, the small cc mass market motorcycles make or break manufacturers. And for the longest time, Hero MotoCorp has dominated through this strategy.

Bajaj in the meantime diversified, and found potential in overseas markets. And export numbers have continued to grow, while Bajaj’s domestic market sales have held steady. The combination has now had desired results.

It also cements Bajaj’s global outreach and brings meaning to the brand’s quest to do business overseas. It beggars belief that other manufacturers haven’t yet realised the potential of overseas business resulting in export numbers that are marginal when compared to domestic sales.

Bajaj Motorcycles Nov 2021

Bajaj Auto reported 3.38 lakh motorcycles in total (Domestic and Export markets) sales in November 2021. In a month where the top-sellers in India, Hero MotoCorp and Honda 2Wheelers reported 40.89 percent, and 35.28 percent, respectively, the playing field was made level. And Bajaj has been catapaulted to top spot.

No Brand Motorcycles Mfd Nov 2021 1 Bajaj 3.38 lakh 2 Hero 3.29 lakh 3 Honda 2.8 lakh (incl scooters) 4 TVS 1.4 lakh

This despite the fact that Bajaj reported total sales decline of 12 percent in November 2021. At the end, it was enough. Best sellers for Bajaj in domestic market were Pulsar and Platina range while in exports it was the Boxer and Pulsar range that was in the lead.

Exports hovered just under 2 lakh units at 1,93,520 units. This is miles ahead of of exports reported by Hero, Honda, and TVS. Bajaj reported domestic sales at 1,44,442 units for November 2021. Total motorcycle sales accounts for 3,37,962 units. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is sold in the domestic market, of which 511 units are reported sold last month.

Pulsar 100k monthly sales

Through FY2022, global Pulsar sales has surpassed the 100K units a month milestone thrice. YTD monthly average of Pulsars sold is as high as 97k. In India, Bajaj Platina sales doubled despite a contracted market. This Bajaj attributes to its ‘strategy of offering differentiation in an otherwise commoditised 100cc segment’.

This came about through teach and features. Exports have been robust with Nigeria, Egypt and Mexico markets reporting their highest ever Motorcycle retail sales. In Latin America, Bajaj Auto strengthened its sports segment leadership position.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “To be the top manufacturer in the most challenging conditions is a true reflection of Bajaj Auto’s resilience and a consequence of our commitment to serve global customers through differentiated products and superior propositions. Our presence in over 70 countries has allowed us to deliver a steady performance despite the volatility in the environment.”