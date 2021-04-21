Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 First Look Walkaround And Exhaust Note

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is the third iteration and an entry level offering in the NS segment after the NS 200 and NS 160

Bajaj Auto Limited has extended its Pulsar lineup with the new NS 125. Launched in India at Rs.93,690 (ex-sh), this entry level sportsbike costs about Rs 15-20k more than the regular Pulsar 125 currently on sale in the country. At the same time, it is cheaper than the Duke 125 by about Rs 70k.

The new Pulsar NS 125 is offered in colour options of Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey while its body gets a high gloss metallic paint finish and it rides on bronze coloured alloy wheels.

Segment First Features

Several segment first features make their way onto the Pulsar NS 125. These include a rigid perimeter framework relating to added stiffness while low flex offers better handling facilities. It also receives a Nitrox mono-shock absorber aiding better stability at varying riding speed and on different road conditions.

Targeting a younger and more adventurous segment of buyers, the Pulsar NS 125 gets sporty features with a signature wolf eyed headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps, twin strip LED tail lamps and a split grab rail. Below is a first look walkaround video of new Pulsar NS 125 along with exhaust note. Video is credit to Biker Prakash Choudhary.

New NS 125, likes its elder sibling, gets similar styling and is heavier than the regular Pulsar 125 by around 4 kgs. It has a total kerb weight of 144 kgs. Dimensions stand at 2,012mm length, 810mm width and 1,078mm height with a 1,353mm long wheelbase. It gets ground clearance at 179mm, saddle height at 805mm and rides on 17 inch alloy wheels with the tyre size 80 section at front and 100 at the rear.

Technical Details

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 gets its power via the same 125cc, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected DTS-i engine that also powers the Pulsar 125 which offers 12 PS power at 5,500 rpm and 11 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed constant mesh gearbox. Braking is via 240mm front disc and 130mm rear drum with CBS. Suspension is via telescopic front and mono shocks at the rear.

Bajaj has been noticing huge increase in sales of Pulsar, post the launch of the 125 cc range. With the NS125, they aim to increase sales of Pulsar range even further. They aim to target young bikers who want a stylish entry level motorcycle in the 125cc segment.

Bajaj Auto also offers the Pulsar NS series which includes the NS 200 and NS 160. The NS 200 was launched first as a new age and stylish Pulsar. The NS 160 came in with class leading power, advanced features and stylish looks at a highly competitive price point. Now the new entry-level NS 125 model comes in with class leading features, a powerful engine and sporty accents to strengthen the brands position in the entry level sports bike segment.