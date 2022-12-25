Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 Gets USD Forks – Launch As Dominar In Brazil

Under the skin, Bajaj Dominar 200 and Dominar 160 are rebranded Pulsar NS200 and NS160 respectively

Bajaj Auto may not be among the top three highest-selling 2W brands in domestic market, as those spots are occupied by Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS. Where exports are concerned, there is no beating Bajaj as it is the highest-exported 2W brand from India. Even the second highest 2W exporter, TVS, is shipping almost half the volume of Bajaj.

Latin America is one of the markets where Bajaj is currently active in a big way. There are new developments when it comes to Bajaj’s portfolio in Brazil. Bajaj has launched two new motorcycles that are very familiar to Indians, but with different names. They are Dominar 200 and Dominar 160.

Bajaj Dominar 200 And Dominar 160

These are not new motorcycles. Instead, these are essentially the same as Pulsar NS 200 and NS 160 that are on sale in India. These get almost similar componentry, except for the addition of USD front forks. In India, the Pulsar NS 160 and NS 200 do not get USD forks.

India-spec Dominar comes in two different engine specifications and is named accordingly, Dominar 400 and Dominar 250. Bajaj markets the Dominar range as power cruisers, a term which is inspired by Ducati Diavel. Both Dominar gets LED lighting, beefy and muscular proportions and powerful engines.

In Brazil, Bajaj has launched India-spec NS160 and NS200 as Dominar 160 and Dominar 200. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Varun Murali for sharing the update. In India, Bajaj is headed in a new direction when it comes to the Pulsar range. We have seen it with Pulsar N250 and F250, N160 and recently launched P150.

It is speculated that the NS lineup will be absorbed by the N lineup in Bajaj’s portfolio. We have seen the launch of N160 and N125 being tested and geared up for launch. Classic OG Pulsar lineup is said to be transformed into the P lineup as we saw with P150. With an extensive global portfolio, Bajaj might be rebranding the NS lineup as Dominar for Brazil.

Changes

Brazil-spec Bajaj Dominar 200 and Dominar 160 get USD forks up front unlike regular telescopic forks found in NS lineup in India. Bajaj is offering 31 mm USD fork on Dominar 160 and 33 mm USD fork on Dominar 200. Even though most of the specs are similar to the Indian NS200, the Brazilian Dominar 200 gets 0.1 Nm more torque.

Other changes on Brazilian Bajaj Dominar 200 and Dominar 160 over Indian spec models are slightly refreshed graphics, Dominar 3D logo replacing Pulsar logo on fuel tank and a new front mudguard. Brazil-spec Bajaj Dominar 200 and Dominar 160 get Grimeca-branded brake calipers at both ends as well.