Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Adventure Tourer Body Kit Launched By Autologue

Bodykits provided by Autologue Design for Pulsar NS 200 make it look an attractive adventure tourer

Bajaj Auto does not have an adventure motorcycle in its portfolio as of yet, even though it manufactures a couple of them at its facility in Chakan for its Austrian partner KTM. Adv tourers have off late been the go-to segment of motorcycles for adventure junkies.

Many people from the biking community have wondered what has kept Bajaj from manufacturing an adventure bike under its own brand when it already has the requisite technology in hand. Well, that is a question that only folks at Bajaj Auto could answer. Meanwhile, Autologue Design is providing aftermarket body kits for Pulsar NS200.

Contents of body kit

Rechristened NS Xplorer, this body kit add ons make the stock naked streetfighter look like a typical adventure motorcycle. 30 units of these aftermarket body kits have been made available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. After that, price will be increased to Rs 13,500. Prices are excluding taxes.

Deliveries of the kits will begin from 10 February 2020. Each kit consists of tank shrouds, a beak-like front fender, a large visor to prevent wind burst and an underbelly engine protector. Graphics cost is extra.

There are five colour options for these body kits including red/black/silver, red/white/silver, black/yellow/silver, blue/white/silver and red/white/silver. Images here also show wheel rims with coloured stripes. No changes have been made to its mechanical configurations, therefore it is still very much a road-biased street naked motorcycle underneath.

Pulsar NS 200 Details

Speaking of its mechanicals, it is based on a pressed steel perimeter frame which is suspended by conventional telescopic forks at front and a preload adjustable mono-shock at rear. Braking setup consists of a 280mm disc up front and 230m disc at rear which is assisted by a single-channel ABS and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels front and rear.

Coming to its powertrain, it is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 23 bhp and 18 Nm of peak and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. This unit also performs duties on KTM Duke 200.

KTM 250 Adventure Details

KTM recently launched its entry-level adventure tourer 250 Adventure a couple of months ago at a price of Rs 2.52 lakh (ex-showroom). This bike is manufactured by Bajaj at its facility outside Pune in Maharashtra.

This bike is powered by a 248.76cc BS6 compliant liquid-cooled engine which cranks out a power of 29.5 bhp and a peak torque of 24 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It features WP branded USB forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Anchorage setup consists of a 280mm disc at front and a 230mm disc brake at rear along with single-channel ABS.

