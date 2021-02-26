Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 Spied Testing Near Pune – Launch Likely By Diwali 2021

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been spied for the first time ahead of expected launch in September 2021

Bajaj Auto Limited has exciting new launch plans for this year. Recently, the company launched a new online platform for online booking. Offering buyers the convenience of online purchases not only of its own product lineup, but also of bikes from KTM and Husqvarna brands.

In addition to this, they also launched new Bajaj Pulsar 180 at Rs.1.08 lakhs, which makes it cheaper than the P180F. New naked P180 will compete with the TVS Apache 180 and the Hero Xtreme.

New Pulsar Incoming

Bajaj also plans to expand its Pulsar range with new 250cc bikes. As on date, the Bajaj Pulsar brand includes a total of seven models presented in a price range of Rs.71,616 for the Pulsar 125, to Rs.1,52,179 for the top of the line e Pulsar RS200 sports bike. Bajaj Pulsar RS250 and NS250 are expected to break cover soon and will share their platform and engine lineup with the KTM 250 Duke.

The company has started testing the next gen Pulsar 250, which is poised for launch in September 2021. The bike was recently seen on test on the outskirts of Pune and appeared to be in a pre-production format showing off some features and new design elements.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Design and Engine

The Pulsar 250 sports a new design with increased dimensions and better ergonomics. Report claims that it will get a new engine, which might be based on the KTM 250 and Dominar 250.

The test model receives LED lamps all around, split seats and upswept side exhausts. Onboard features could also include a digital instrument cluster with colour display and Bluetooth connectivity while the company is also planning new smartphone connectivity technology on its new bikes.

The 250cc engine will be oil cooled, unlike the liquid cooled engine seen powering the current Pulsar NS200. The engine will produce around 24 hp peak power and increased torque. Transmission will be via 6 speed gearbox. Suspension will be via telescopic fork in the front and monoshock at the rear.

Bajaj’s 250cc Army

Bajaj already offers multiple motorcycles in the 250cc segment. This includes KTM 250 (Duke + ADV), Dominar 250, Husqvarna (Svartpilen + Vitpilen). That makes 5 motorcycles already in the 250cc range. With the launch of Pulsar NS250 and RS250, they will widen the range even further. Expect the Pulsar 250 to be the cheapest 250cc on offer from Bajaj.

Bajaj Auto could price the new Pulsar 250 efficiently as a value for money motorcycle, in much the same way as the Pulsar 220F is priced higher than the Pulsar NS200. Bajaj Auto manufactures its quarter liter bikes at its Chakan based plant near Pune in Maharashtra. It is from here that the new Pulsar 250 will also be produced.

They will also launch fully faired RS250 – which will rival the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 while the NS250 naked street fighter will take on the Yamaha FZ250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 once launched. Launch date is expected by September to cash in on increased sales during the festive season.

