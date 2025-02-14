Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS Variant Launched – Enhanced Safety

With improved braking performance, Pulsar NS125 riders can accelerate and zip through the streets with greater confidence

For its top-selling Pulsar range, Bajaj has introduced new features at regular intervals. The latest update is for Pulsar NS125 that gets single-channel ABS. With enhanced safety, Pulsar NS125 will be in a better position to challenge rivals like Hero Extreme 125R, TVS Raider and Honda SP125. Pricing for the new 2025 Pulsar NS125 starts from Rs 1,01,050 (Ex-sh).

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 – Braking setup

While the front wheel has a 240 mm disc brake, the rear has a 130 mm drum brake. The outgoing model is offered with a combi-braking setup (CBS). Pulsar NS125 is one of the most powerful machines in its class. That’s why it is essential to have a robust braking system. It is possible that the single-channel ABS for Pulsar NS125 could have been introduced based on market feedback.

Bajaj is among the brands that keenly listen to consumer inputs and adapt accordingly. With more braking power at their disposal, users can push their Pulsar NS125 bike to its limits. Whether it’s everyday commutes or highway cruising, the ABS will make the rides safer and more predictable. Managing slippery conditions also becomes easier with this advanced braking system, providing better control and confidence on the road.

Pulsar NS125 braking performance vs. rivals

Talking about rival offerings, single-channel ABS is currently available with Hero Xtreme 125R. There are two variants, one with CBS and the other with single-channel ABS. The CBS variant has a 240 mm disc at the front, whereas the ABS variant has a 276 mm disc. Rear drum brake of 130 mm is the same for both variants.

Another rival is TVS Raider which does not get an ABS option. The bike is offered with only CBS which TVS refers to as the Synchronized Braking Technology (SYNCRO SBT). TVS Raider has a 240 mm disc at front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Honda SP125 is another popular choice in the 125cc segment. The bike has a 240 mm disc at front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Honda SP125 utilizes a combi-brake system with an equalizer. ABS option is not available with Honda SP125.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 – Standard features

Excluding the single-channel ABS update, there are no other changes to Pulsar NS125. Powering the bike is a 124.45 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, DTS-i Ei engine that generates 12 PS and 11 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The power output is slightly higher than all three rivals. Pulsar NS125 also leads in torque output, excluding only the TVS Raider which generates 11.2 Nm.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has 17-inch wheels at both ends. Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Seat height is 805 mm, whereas ground clearance is 179 mm. The bike has a kerb weight of 144 kg. Tech kit includes a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can access a range of information such as gear position indicator, real-time fuel economy, average fuel economy and distance-to-empty readout.