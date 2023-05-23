Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 get a new RED colour option

With this update, Bajaj intends to bring newness into the Pulsar NS range of motorcycles

Pulsar NS200 and NS160 get a new colour based on earlier Burnt Red shade. Changes are in the way Bajaj is mixing and matching with other colours like Black and White. And of course, graphics. This new colour follows the recent update which came in the form of USD front forks for NS160 and NS200.

Design-front, Bajaj has kept the Pulsar NS160 and NS200 identical to the 2012 model. Over the years, there have been revisions to its graphics, something Bajaj has quite a reputation in. This recent colour update is a reflection of Bajaj’s fondness for stickers, graphics and colours. Other than that, no mechanical updates are on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 Get A New Red colour

To keep the product fresh, Bajaj is offering a new colour with both NS160 and NS200. Arun Bajaj, company’s authorised dealer from Nagpur, Maharashtra, shared this update on social media platform Instagram.

The major part of NS’ perimeter frame was finished in White before. Now it is gun-metal Grey. Tank shrouds had 160 or 200 written in faded White, which is now faded Grey. Red pin-striping on wheels is now Grey too, instead of Red. Headlight cowl now gets both Red and White stickers instead of just Red before.

There is a White sticker in the lower part of the fuel tank, which wasn’t present before. Rear subframe body panels used to get a majority of Black, followed by Red and a tiny amount of White. Now, Majority is Red, followed by White stickering. While Black is completely absent.

No mechanical changes

Apart from the recent update, this new colour doesn’t bring anything new to the table. The new USD front telescopic forks, larger disc brakes, Grimeca calipers from N250 and F250 are notable elements. There are benefits to USD forks as opposed to conventional telescopic forks.

This way, there is significantly more front-end feel now which simply can’t be matched by conventional forks on offer before. Other changes include a gear position indicator on the instrument console, which was not present before. We wish Pulsars received Bluetooth connectivity, but the only thing coming close to it is a blue-backlit Bajaj logo.

There are still no LEDs on offer in headlights and turn indicators. NS160 still dons the same 164.82cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, making 15.68 bhp of power and 14.65 Nm of torque. It is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Whereas, NS200 dons KTM-sourced 199.5cc engine with 24.14 bhp of power and 18.74 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and liquid-cooling setup.

Pricing & Colours

Bajaj priced Pulsar NS160 at Rs. 1.25 lakh and NS200 at Rs. 1.40 lakh for single channel ABS models at Rs. 1.36 lakh and Rs. 1.49 lakh respectively (all prices ex-sh). The name of this new Red colour is not yet out. That said, it will join other colours offered with NS160 and NS200.