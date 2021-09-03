Bajaj Pulsar NS250, 250F Spied In Jaisalmer Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming range of Bajaj Pulsar 250 will compete against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF250 and Yamaha FZ25

Bajaj Auto’s focus has shifted towards the development of its new range of 250cc Pulsar motorcycles in recent months. Earlier last month, Rajeev Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, has revealed that the company will launch the ‘biggest Pulsar’ around Diwali in November this year which is speculated to be the upcoming quarter-litre Pulsar.

The new Pulsar 250 is said to be offered in multiple iterations- a naked streetfighter in the form of NS250, a semi-faired commuter in the form of 250F and a fully-faired supersport iteration in the form of RS250. Out of these, NS250 and 250F have been spotted most frequently.

Recently, a few days ago, both these bikes were spotted by Bunny Punia. The automotive vlogger has again caught these two upcoming Pulsar duos in flesh near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan conducting pre-launch test trials. This is the second occasion where both iterations of the quarter-litre Pulsar have been caught in cameras. Like in previous spy shots, the bikes have been spotted wearing a heavy dose of camouflage.

New Design

Despite the covering, certain styling details of the new Pulsar 250 are evident from the latest spy shots. These include a single LED projector headlamp upfront flanked by sleek twin LED DRLs on both bikes. While the NS250 doesn’t feature a prominent front apron, 250F, just like the current 220F, gets a large front apron comprising a headlamp cowl and a windscreen that integrates into the side fairing.

The naked iteration of Pulsar 250 also gets a bikini fairing along the front panels which extend up to the tank shrouds. From the looks of it, the fairing on NS250 also gets air scoops that cut into the air thus enhancing the bike’s aerodynamic qualities. Both motorcycles feature a similar raised tail section and a split seating setup. However, the riding posture on Pulsar 250F seems a bit more committed and aggressive in comparison to NS250.

Other common styling highlights on both derivatives of Pulsar include a rear tyre hugger, a muscular front fender, split grab rails for pillion, an engine underbelly cowl rear-set footpegs and a clip-on handlebar. The new Pulsar 250 is also expected to offer a new instrument cluster, most probably a semi-digital unit which could come with Bluetooth connectivity.

Expected Mechanical Specs

Powering the new quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles will be a new 250cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is likely to dish out 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox most likely equipped with a slipper clutch.

Suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear. Braking hardware will comprise disc brakes at both ends complemented by dual-channel ABS.