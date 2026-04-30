Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 349cc Launch Price Rs 1.8 L – Rs 24.5k Savings Over Older P400

Bajaj Auto has launched an updated version of its flagship naked motorcycle, Pulsar NS400Z, now powered by a 349cc engine. With this move, the company has brought the bike under the lower 18% GST slab, resulting in a significant price reduction for buyers.

The updated Pulsar NS400Z is now priced at Rs 1,80,092 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier model was priced at about Rs 1.94 lakh ex-sh. Bajaj claims that customers can benefit from total savings of up to Rs 24,500, factoring in lower ex-showroom price, reduced insurance premiums and registration costs.

Lower GST Bracket Drives Price Reduction

The key change with the new NS400Z is its revised engine displacement. By moving to a 349cc engine, Bajaj has strategically positioned the motorcycle within the sub-350cc category, which attracts a lower GST rate compared to larger displacement motorcycles.

This has enabled Bajaj to reduce the overall cost of ownership without significantly compromising on performance. The company is aiming to make its flagship Pulsar more accessible to a wider set of buyers.

Performance Remains Strong

Despite the reduction in displacement, the new NS400Z continues to deliver strong performance figures. The 349cc liquid-cooled engine produces 40.6 PS, maintaining a competitive output for the segment. Bajaj also claims a power-to-weight ratio of 247 PS per tonne, suggesting that performance levels remain largely intact.

The motorcycle is positioned as a versatile offering suitable for both urban riding and highway use. In terms of features, Pulsar NS400Z remains one of the most loaded motorcycles in its segment. It continues to offer:

– 4 riding modes

– Quickshifter

– Traction control system

– Dual-channel ABS

– Radial tyres

– Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster

Positioning And Strategy

With this update, Bajaj is clearly focusing on value-driven performance. By leveraging the GST structure, the company has made its flagship Pulsar more price competitive while retaining its core NS DNA – aggressive styling, sharp handling and engaging performance. This move also reflects a broader strategy to democratise performance motorcycling, making higher-performance machines more accessible without a major compromise on output or features.

Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

said, “The Pulsar NS has always stood for accessible performance and bold riding experiences. With the new Pulsar NS400Z powered by a 349cc engine, we are taking a significant step towards making high-performance motorcycling more attainable. By passing on the benefits of lower ownership costs, including the 18% GST advantage, we are delivering the same thrilling NS experience with a more compelling value proposition. This reinforces our commitment to making Pulsar more inclusive, relevant, and ‘Definitely Daring’ for today’s riders.”