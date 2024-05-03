HomeBike NewsBajajBajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launch Price Rs 1.85 L - Top Speed 154...

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launch Price Rs 1.85 L – Top Speed 154 Kmph

Satya Singh
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched

Biggest Pulsar NS400 will compete with rivals such as Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Hero Mavrick 440, BMW G310R and TVS Apache RR310

Enthusiasts can look forward to some exhilarating rides, as the biggest Pulsar NS400Z has been launched today. With its dynamic design and powerful performance, Pulsar NS400 can emerge as a preferred option in the 400cc, 40 hp segment. In the future, Bajaj can also think about exploring possibilities in the upper spectrum of the middleweight motorcycle segment.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z – Styling, colour options

Prices for Pulsar NS400Z starts from Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh). These are introductory prices for the bike and are likely to change in the future. Bookings have commenced for a token price of Rs. 5,000. Deliveries will commence soon.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price

Overall design and styling of Pulsar NS400Z seem familiar to Pulsar NS200’s. Some of the key highlights include LED headlamp, thunderbolt-styled sleek LED DRLs, sporty rear-view mirrors and USD forks in golden finish. The bike has a sculpted fuel tank with side extensions, sporty graphics, split seats, underbelly exhaust and split grab rails. Design of alloy wheels is the same as that of NS200.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Fascia
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Fascia

With a curved seat, Pulsar NS400Z can support both an upright and a committed riding stance. The fuel tank has decent knee recesses to accommodate the rider’s knees for various riding postures comfortably. The low seat height will allow for improved handling and control across city streets as well as highways.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Talking about personalization, a total of four colour options are available for Pulsar NS400Z. Users can choose from Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Pewter Grey and Cocktail Wine Red. The bike looks gorgeous in all of these colour options.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Colours
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Colours

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z – Tech features

One of the premium features of Pulsar NS400Z is the fully digital colour instrument console. With integrated Bluetooth, users will be able to pair their smartphones to access calls, SMS and music. There’s turn-by-turn navigation as well. The digital instrument has a crisp, clear layout.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Instrument Screen
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Instrument Screen

A range of information is displayed such as gear position indicator, side stand indicator, distance to empty, average fuel economy and real-time mileage. These are in addition to the basic readouts of speedometer, tachometer and odometer. other features include ride-by-wire throttle, ABS modes, TCS and 5-way adjustable levers, first on any Bajaj.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Underbelly Exhaust
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Underbelly Exhaust

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z – Performance, specs

Biggest Pulsar NS400Z borrows the 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from Dominar 400. It generates 40 bhp and 35 Nm and is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. Topspeed is 154 km/h. In addition to its powerful performance, Pulsar NS400Z is also designed for rider safety. It comes via multiple features such as a perimeter frame, dual-channel ABS, traction control and ride modes of Road, Sport, Rain and Offroad.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Performance
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Performance

The bike also gets a fat 140-section tubeless tyre at the rear. Suspension setup comprises USD forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. Bajaj Pulsar range offers a wide variety of options, starting with the Pulsar 125. The newest addition of the biggest Pulsar NS400Z is a good upgrade option for motorcycling enthusiasts and Pulsar fanatics.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Engine
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Engine

Available at a competitive price point, Pulsar NS400Z emerges as one of the most value-for-money bikes in its class. Bajaj is likely to launch the biggest Pulsar NS400Z in international markets as well. Many Pulsar fanboys were hoping to see more design updates than it gets, but keeping the costs in check was a crucial measure for Bajaj and shared design with NS200 works in company’s favour.

