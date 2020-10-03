Bajaj Pulsar Prices Updated For Oct 2020 – New Price List

A total of 12 motorcycles are offered under the Bajaj Pulsar range currently – From 125 cc to 220 cc

Bajaj Auto is on a roll and reported cumulative (domestic and exports) sales of over 4 lakhs in September 2020, posting growth in both, domestic and export markets. In fact, last month, Bajaj posted its highest ever exports.

As part of period measures to accommodate rising input, commodity and process costs, a price revision for Bajaj Pulsar range has been executed. Depending on variant, price hike varies from just over 100 bucks to over a grand.

For brand Pulsar, this is the stuff dreams are made of and having started the journey over a decade earlier, Bajaj has over time ensured a wider range so as to be able to offer something for everyone. Below is the updated price lift for Pulsar range, for Oct 2020.

Pulsar 125 – The smallest and the most affordable Pulsar ever, is offered in 4 variants. Entry level Neon 125 drum variant costs Rs 72,122 while the Neon Disc costs Rs 76,922. Above this, is the Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum variant which costs Rs 73,274. The disc variant of the same costs Rs 80,218. Speaking about specs, all 125cc offerings are powered by the same engine, that returns 11.8 PS power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque.

Pulsar 150 – This Pulsar range is offered in 3 trims. The base model, called 150 Neon, is priced from Rs 92,627. Above this is the 150 STD, that is priced from Rs 99,584. Top of the line Pulsar 150 variant is the 150 Twin Disc, which is priced at Rs 1.03 lakhs. The range gets power from a 149.5cc engine that returns 14 PS, and 13.25 Nm of peak torque paired to 5-speed MT.

Pulsar NS160 – Next up in the Pulsar range is the NS160, which is also the entry level naked streetfighter. Pulsar NS160 fitted with front and rear disc brake. It is priced from Rs 1.08 lakhs. With power from a 160cc engine, it returns 17.2 PS, and peak torque of 14.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT.

Pulsar 180F – The most affordable Pulsar with fairing, the Pulsar 180F Neon is priced from Rs 1.13 lakhs. The 180cc engine returns 17.02 PS, and 14.52 Nm of peak torque.

200cc+ Pulsar Range

Pulsar 220F – Bigger sibling of the 180F, is the Pulsar 220F. It is priced from Rs 1.23 lakhs. Pulsar 220F fitted with front and rear disc brake, and single-channel ABS. It’s 220cc powerplant returns 20.4 PS, and 18.55 Nm of peak torque.

Pulsar NS200 – The top of the line Pulsar naked street-fighter is priced at a hefty Rs 1.31 lakhs. It will soon get a new colour option. A new TVC shows the NS200 in a new dual colour theme – red and white, white painted alloy wheels, and chassis members. It is powered by a 199.5 cc liquid cooled engine that returns 24.5 PS, and peak torque of 18.5 Nm paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Pulsar RS200 – The most expensive Pulsar on offer, is the RS200. This is also the only fully faired Pulsar motorcycle on offer. It is priced from Rs 1.52 lakhs. Engine is same as NS200, so are the power figures. Torque output is slightly higher, at 18.7 Nm.