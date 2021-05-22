Bajaj Pulsar RS 250cc Render In 3 Colour Options – White, Red, Black

Bajaj is reportedly planning to expand its range of Pulsar motorcycles with new 250cc models

A few days ago, a test mule of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F was caught in cameras on roads. The semi-faired sports commuter was heavily wrapped in camouflage yet we were able to comprehend a few details. Reports suggest that Bajaj is also preparing to develop both fully-faired and naked versions of a quarter-litre Pulsar.

Both models are expected to wear the RS and NS brandings respectively. Digital renders of the former have been created by SRK Designs in multiple colour options – showing the overall expected design of the faired quarter-litre superbike. The motorcycle bears an uncanny resemblance with Pulsar RS 200 although with subtle variations to distinguish both bikes.

Pulsar RS250 Rendered Design

For starters, the rendered Bajaj Pulsar RS 250cc gets a revised front end with dual-beam LED projector headlamps. The faired bodywork also sports some minor revisions with more layers to the panels.

Like Pulsar RS 200, the upcoming RS 250 could also adopt a dark theme with an appropriate amount of black shade used on side body panels, fuel tank shrouds and underbelly engine cowl. The engine casing gets a golden colour wrap along with a stubby dual-tone underbelly exhaust.

Other styling highlights are reminiscent of its smaller sibling including slightly forward-set footpegs, a tall windscreen, clip-on handlebar, upright tail section, split seat setup and rear tyre hugger. A small air scoop in the front fairing should further amplify aerodynamic qualities. The motorcycle is likely to share its engine and underpinnings with its naked sibling NS 250.

Expected Hardware

Like RS 200, the upcoming fully-faired quarter-litre Pulsar is likely to be underpinned by a perimeter frame albeit with some modifications. This frame will be suspended on upside down forks at front and an adjustable mono-shock at rear.

In comparison, the Pulsar RS 200 gets conventional telescopic forks up front. Braking hardware will comprise single disc brakes at both front and rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Expected Engine Specs

While the recently spotted Pulsar 250F is likely to be powered by a new 250cc single pot oil-cooled unit, RS 250 and NS 250 are expected to be powered by a 248.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit. This motor already performs duties on Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 250 series and Husqvarna 250 twins- Svartpilen and Vitpilen. This engine is capable of pumping out 30 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

The upcoming RS and NS duo of the quarter-litre Pulsar is likely to be sandwiched between Pulsar 250F and Dominar 250 in Bajaj Auto’s lineup. Pulsar RS 250 will compete against Suzuki Gixxer SF250.

