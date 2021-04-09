Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price Hike April 2021 – New Price Rs 1.57 L?

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 competes against the likes of Yamaha YZF R15 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF

It is the season of price hikes as automotive brands continue to battle shortage of parts, increase in transport cost, etc. Almost all manufacturers hike prices of all or some of their products during this period. Bajaj Auto too has decided to increase prices of Pulsar RS200.

It is to be noted that in the last round of price hikes, it was the Pulsar RS200 which did not receive any price hike. And this time, the flagship Pulsar has gotten its due price hike.

New Price April 2021

Although the latest price hike is not reflected on the company’s official website as of yet but dealer reports suggest that the faired sports bike is bound to receive a significant price increment of Rs 5,005. As per certain media reports, Pulsar RS200 will now be retailed at a price of Rs 1,57,184 (ex-showroom).

That is a substantial hike considering the bike receives no updates of any sort. Pulsar RS200 was supposed to mark the beginning of the faired lineup of Pulsar motorcycles but unfortunately, it hasn’t received an overwhelming response.

Bajaj, Ex-Sh, Delhi in Rs Apr-21 Old Price Diff Pulsar RS200 1,57,184 1,52,179 5,005

This also kept Bajaj from giving the motorcycle any significant update since its launch. Also, the price at which it has been offered makes better sense for customers to save a few bucks and settle for the Pulsar 220F.

With the latest price revision, it is now directly pitted against Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0. While the former has more horses to offer, the latter offers better control on the road and also more features. Pulsar RS200 is one quick motorcycle, probably the quickest in its segment, and we don’t have the slightest doubt. However, its on-road performance does not justify the high price it demands.

Mechanical Specifications

In its BS6 avatar, Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 24.1 bhp at 9750rpm and a peak torque of 18.7 Nm at 8000rpm. This unit is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and can clock a top speed of 141 kmph. The suspension setup of the motorcycle consists of telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by 300mm disc at front and 230mm disc at rear respectively that are assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Features on offer

As far as features are concerned, it is offered with twin-projector LED headlamps, a semi-digital instrument console, clip-on handlebars and backlit switchgear. The instrument console reads out information from the speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge and service-due indicator. It is available in a solitary trim with three colour options- Burnt Red, Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey.

