Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 250

Bajaj Pulsar sales for December 2021 saw a de-growth both in domestic and export markets

Bajaj Pulsar brand of bikes are offered in multiple options (ranging from 125cc to 250cc) with price starting from Rs 66,586. Speaking about sales performance in Dec 2021, total sales in domestic and export markets stood at 86,979 units, down 18 percent YoY from 1,06,068 units sold in December 2020.

MoM sales and exports increased marginally by 1.42 percent from 85,763 units sold in November 2021. Every model in the Pulsar range dipped on a YoY basis while Pulsar 160, 180, 200 range saw a 40.78 percent increase in MoM sales to 40,596 units, up from 28,837 units sold in November 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Dec 2021

Bajaj Pulsar domestic sales stood at 59,225 units last month, down 14.22 percent over 69,044 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also fell 4.34 percent from 61,913 units sold in November 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 topped sales charts with 27,900 units sold in December 2021, down 34.64 percent from 42,686 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also dipped 34.06 percent from 42,311 units sold in November 2021. This also resulted in share percentage falling from 68.34 percent to 47.11 percent MoM.

Pulsar 150 (150 Neon, 150, and 150 Twin-disc) saw a 36.13 percent YoY growth to 27,169 units, up from 19,169 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales noted an even higher growth rate at 107.65 percent from 13,084 units sold in November 2021.

Sales of Bajaj Pulsar 250 dipped 41.73 percent YoY to 2,621 units from 4,498 units sold in December 2020 while MoM sales increased 306.99 percent from 644 units sold in November 2021. On the other hand sales of Pulsar 160, 180 and 200 dipped 19.30 percent YoY to 1,535 units from 1,902 units sold in December 2020 and down 73.87 percent MoM over 5,874 units sold in November 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports Breakup Dec 2021

Bajaj also registered a Year-on-Year decline in terms of Pulsar exports in December 2021. Total exports in the past month stood at 27,754 units, down 25.04 percent over 37,024 units shipped in December 2020. MoM performance was better with a 16.37 percent increase over 23,850 units shipped in November 2021.

The 160, 180, 200 Pulsar range was in demand in global markets with 13,427 units shipped in December 2021 down 14.77 percent over 15,753 units shipped in December 2020. MoM shipments saw some improvement over 9,410 units sold in November 2021.

Pulsar 150cc range saw a 54.20 percent YoY de-growth in shipments last month to 6,432 units, down from 14,043 units shipped in December 2020 while MoM exports also dipped 39.50 percent from 10,632 units in November 2021.

Exports of Pulsar 220F / 250 increased last month by 49.35 percent to 3,992 units while MoM exports surged by 159.90 percent from 1,536 units shipped in November 2021. Pulsar 125 saw 3,903 units exported last month, down 14.31 percent YoY from 4,555 units shipped in December 2020 while MoM saw a 71.79 percent growth from 2,272 units shipped in November 2021.