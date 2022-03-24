Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 250

Bajaj Pulsar series domestic sales decline in February 2022 reported at 32.54 percent

For Bajaj, the Pulsar series has always propelled sales. Current performance has left a lot to desire. This however isn’t just Pulsar’s predicament. The motorcycle segment has by and large seen volume decline in recent days.

Total YoY domestic Pulsar sales fell to 54,951 units, down from 81,454 units. Volume loss stood at 26,503 units at 32.54 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 66,839 units. At 17.79 percent decline, volume loss is reported at 11,888 units.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Feb 2022

Pulsar 125 sales fell to 30k units, down from 39,323 units. Volume loss stood at 9,317 units at 23.69 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 44,181 units to a 32 percent decline. Volume loss is 14,175 units. Pulsar 150cc sales fell to 17,804 units from 25,550 units. At 30.32 percent decline, volume loss is at 7,746 units. MoM sales are up from 11,239 units at 58.41 percent growth. Volume gain is 6,565 units.

Pulsar range of 160/180/200 sales fell to a mere 4,666 units from 11,643 units. At 60 percent decline, volume loss stood at just below 7k units. MoM sales fell from 5,407 units to volume loss at just below 750 units. 220F and 250 sales halved at 2,475 units, down from 4,938 units. Volume loss stood at 2,463 units. MoM sales fell from 6k units to a 58.83 percent decline.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports Breakup Feb 2022

Exports too fell but nowhere as steep as the decline seen in domestic sales. At 26,143 units, decline is reported at 15.29 percent. Sales fell from 30,863 units to a volume loss of 4,720 units. MoM exports fell from 31,410 units. Volume loss was at just over 5.2k units at 16.77 percent decline.

Pulsar 160/180/200 segment export sits atop at 13,518 units, down from 14,689 units. Volume loss is reported at 1,171 units at 7.97 percent decline. MoM sales fell marginally from 13,684 units. Pulsar 150 exports fell to 7,788 units from 10,698 units. Volume loss stood at 2.9k units. MoM decline is almost at 1.1k units, down from 8,874 units.

Pulsar 125 exports fell to 4,065 units from 4,644 units. MoM sales fell from 4,628 units to a volume loss of 563 units. Volume loss is reported at 579 units. 220F/250 YoY sales decline is marginal, down to 772 units from 832 units. MoM exports fell to one-fifth, down from 4,224 units. Volume loss is reported at 3,452 units.

Total Bajaj Pulsar sales in Feb ’22

Total Pulsar sales in February 2022 fell by a quarter. Down to 81,094 units from 1,12,317 units. Volume loss is reported at 31,223 units at 27.80 percent decline. MoM total Pulsar sales are down from 98,249 units at 17.46 percent decline. Volume loss is reported at 17,155 units.

Pulsar 125 sales are down to 24,071 units from 43,967 units. Volume loss is reported at 9,896 units. Pulsar 150 sales fell to 25,592 units from 36,248 units. Volume loss stood at 10,656 units at 29.40 percent decline. MoM total sales is up from 20,113 units. Sales growth stood at 27.24 percent at volume gain of 5,479 units.

160/180/200 sales fell by 31 percent, down to 18,184 units. Volume loss is 8,148 units, down from 26,332 units. MoM volume loss stood at 907 units, down from 19,091 units. 220F/250 sales fell to 3,247 units at a 43.73 percent decline. Volume loss is reported at 2,523 units, down from 5,770 units. MoM sales fell from 10,236 units to a staggering volume loss of 6,989 units.