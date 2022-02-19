Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 250

YoY Bajaj Pulsar domestic sales, and exports decline in January 2022 – Pulsar range continues to feature in top 10 list

YoY Pulsar domestic sales dwindled to 66,839 units in January 2022. Sales fell from 98,580 units, at 31.50 percent sales decline. Volume loss stood at 30,741 units.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Jan 2022 – YoY

Of this, Pulsar 125 sales are atop at 44,181 units. Sales fell from 47,080 units to a 6.16 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 2.9k units. Pulsar 125 sales accounted for about two-thirds of domestic sales. Pulsar 150 sales fell staggeringly at 65.38 percent decline. Sales fell to 11,239 units, down from 32,460 units. Volume loss surpassed 21k units.

Pulsar 220F/250 segment reported sales at just over 6k units, down from 6.3k units. Volume loss stood at 300 units at 4.72 percent decline. Pulsar 160/180/200 sales less than halved at 5,407 units, down from 11,730 units. Volume loss stood at 6,323 units at 53.90 percent decline.

Exports for the month fell by 12 percent. Exports were down to 31,410 units, down from 35,724 units. Volume loss stood at 4.3k units. The largest chunk of exports is made up by the 160/180/200 segment at 13,684 units. Sales decline is reported at almost a quarter, down from 18k units. Volume loss stood at 4,372 units.

Pulsar 150 exports dropped to 8,874 units, down from 12,674 units. Volume loss stood at 3.8k units, and sales decline at 30 percent. 125 exports were up at 4,628 units, up from 3,458 units at volume gain of 1,170 units. Growth stood at a third. 220F/250 segment sales were up at 4,224 units, up from 1,536 units. Volume gain stood at 2,688 units.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Jan 2022 – MoM

MoM Pulsar sales in the domestic market grew by 12.86 percent, up from 59,225 units. Volume gain stood at 7,614 units. Pulsar 125 sales rose from just below 28k units at 58.35 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 16,281 units.

Pulsar 150 sales fell by just below 60 percent, down from 27,169 units. Volume loss stood at a little below 16k units. 220F/250 segment sales were up from 2,621 units at volume gain of 3.4k units. 160/180/200 sales were up from 1.5k units at volume gain of 3,872 units.

MoM exports for the Pulsar 160/180/200 cc segment were more or less flat. Pulsar 150 exports were up from 6,432 units at volume gain of 2,442 units. Pulsar 125 exports were up from 3.9k units at volume gain of 725 units. Pulsar 220F/250 exports rose from 4k units at just below 6 percent growth.

Bajaj Pulsar Total – Jan 2022

YoY total sales last month fell to just below 1 lakh units, down from 1,33,304 units. Volume loss stood at 35k units at 26.30 percent sales decline. Pulsar 125 sales fell from 50,538 units to a volume loss of 1,729 units at a 3.42 percent decline. 150 sales less than halved, down to 20,113 units from 45,134 units.

Pulsar 160/180/200 sales were down to 19k units, down from 29,786 units. Volume loss stood at 10,695 units. Sales decline is reported at 35.91 percent. 220F/250 sales were in the green at 30.46 percent growth. Sales is up at 10,236 units, up from 7,846 units. Volume gain stood at 2.4k units.

MoM total sales for Pulsar 125 grew from 31,803 units. Volume gain stood at 17k units at 53.47 percent growth. Pulsar 150 sales decline stood at 40 percent, down from 33,601 units. Volume loss stood at 13.5k units. 160/180/200 segment MoM total sales is reported at 27.60 percent growth, up from 14,962 units. Volume gain stood at 4,129 units.

Pulsar 220F/250 segment sales growth is reported at 54.79 percent, up from 6,613 units. Volume gain stood at 3,623 units. Total sales growth was at just below 13 percent. Volume gain stood at 11,270 units, up from 86,979 units.