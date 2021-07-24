Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports Breakup June 2021 – 125, 150, NS160, 180, 220F, RS200

Recently, Bajaj updated the Pulsar lineup of models with new dual-tone colour options called Dagger Edge Edition

Bajaj Pulsar, along with TVS Apache, is among the most popular range of sporty commuter motorcycles. Over a span of two decades, Pulsar brand has penetrated deeply into the mass commuter motorcycle market in India and continues to grow consistently even today.

Sales of all automobiles have been affected in the past couple of months due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Pulsar range of bikes showed impressive growth in June 2021 in comparison to the previous month. In May this year, Bajaj sold a total of 39,625 units of Pulsar motorcycles whereas in June the company sold 79,150 units.

Domestic Sales- Pulsar 125 Leads

This resulted in an MoM growth of 99.75 percent. When compared to June last year, sales have declined slightly this year. In June 2020, Bajaj dispatched a total of 80,822 units which resulted in negative YoY growth of 2.07 percent.

The entry-level model in the lineup- Pulsar 125 sold the maximum number of units in June 2021. Bajaj sold 47,266 units last month in comparison to 26,346 units sold during the same month last year.

This led to YoY growth of 79.40 percent. In May 2021, this figure stood at 28,636 units with a growth percentage of 65.06 percent. Pulsar 150 recorded a sales volume of 23,901 units last month in comparison to 8,638 units sold in May this year.

In June 2020, Bajaj sold a combined 41,393 units of Pulsar 150 whereas, in May this year, the company sold. This resulted in negative YoY growth of 42.26 percent and a positive MoM growth of 176.70 percent.

The company sold 4,443 units of 160, 180 and 200 range of Pulsar models throughout last month. In comparison, the same category of Pulsar witnessed sales of 1,325 units in May this year and 8,712 units in June last year. This translates to a massive MoM growth of 235 percent and a negative YoY growth of 49 percent.

Bajaj was able to sell 3,540 units of the flagship Pulsar 220F in June this year. During the same period last year, the company sold 4,371 units, recording a YoY decline of sales by 19.01 percent. An MoM growth of 245 percent was registered as Bajaj had dispatched 1,026 units of the faired Pulsar to dealerships in May 2021.

Exports- YoY Growth, MoM Decline

While exports witnessed growth in YoY figures, the number of units shipped overseas in June this year was less than May 2021. Bajaj exported a total of 26,003 units of Pulsar to overseas markets last month which contributed to a 130.89 percent YoY growth and an MoM decline of 13.85 percent. The highest number of Pulsar units dispatched to foreign markets belonged to the 160, 180 and 200 category with 12,702 motorcycles exported.

This was followed by Pulsar 150 which registered 9,358 units of exports last month. Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 220F witnessed exports of 2,772 units and 1,171 units respectively in June this year.